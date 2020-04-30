Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday after two-years battle with leukemia.

Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor, passed away at the age of 67 at 8:45 AM on April 30 in Mumbai. The actor lost his life after prolonged battle with leukemia. Following complaints of breathing difficulties, Rishi Kapoor was amitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The family confirmed the news of his death by releasing a statement to the media. "The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents," the statement read. Further in the statement, the family requested fans and well-wishers to abide by the law in this crucial time.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. After his treatment, the actor returned to India from New York in September last year. So far, the family had been referring the disease as ‘marrow treatment’ but today after his demise, it was confirmed that the actor was battling with leukemia.

So, what's leukemia which claimed Rishi Kapoor's life? Leukemia is a form of cancer of blood-forming tissue including bone marrow and lymphatic system. In short, it is the cancer of White blood cells, which is vital for our immune system. Thus, leukemia makes our body's immunity weak, exposing it to any invasion by foreign substances, bacteria, viruses, etc. In leukemia, the WBCs multiply quickly and eventually it crowd out red blood cells, which our body needs to be healthy.

Leukemia Symptoms:

Many patients don't develop symptoms for quite a long time. However, some may have symptoms like excessive sweating, especially at night (called “night sweats”), fatigue and weakness. There is weight loss, bone pain. One can also develop painless, swollen lymph nodes (especially in the neck and armpits), red spots on the skin, called petechiae. Fever or chills, ulcer, nose bleed, frequent infections are other symptoms.

In case cancer spreads to the central nervous system, it can lead to headaches, nausea and vomiting, confusion, loss of muscle control, and seizures.

Lekumeia Treatment and Diagnosis:

To diagnose leukemia, doctors will use blood tests, biopsies, and imaging tests to come to a conclusion. Even the complete blood count helps in determining the numbers of WBCs, RBCs and platelets. The abnormal appearance in the blood cell can be detected by looking at it under a microscope.

The treatment of leukemia is done by a hematologist-oncologist, doctors specialized in blood disorders and cancer. The treatment hugely depends on the type and stage of the leukemia. This type of cancer usually treated with the help of one or more than the following treatment:

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy



Stem cell transplantation or bone marrow transplant



Biological or immune therapy

The sooner it gets diagnosed, faster will be the treatment and better the chances of recovery. However, some factors, like older age, past history of blood disorders, and chromosome mutations can hinder the recovery process.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife and actor Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage