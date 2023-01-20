Reducing calories OR Intermittent fasting? What is more effective for weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Intermittent fasting

The number and quantity of meals were more important predictors of weight gain or reduction than the interval between meals. Although 'time-restricted eating patterns' - known as intermittent fasting - are popular, rigorously designed studies have not yet determined whether limiting the total eating window during the day helps to control weight. Research, published in the journal of the American Heart Association, stated that meal timing was not associated with weight change during the six-year follow-up period.

Reducing calories OR Intermittent fasting?

Intermittent Fasting: Fasting is a practice that involves completely abstaining from eating or avoiding certain foods for a fixed period. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular with people looking to lose weight. During studies, it was found that although intermittent fasting produced favourable results in people who were overweight or obese, women who tried it, had the following negative effects:

Severe mood swings

Extreme hunger

Low energy/fatigue

Obsessive thoughts about food

Overeating on days without restricted calories

Depression

Anger

Most women exhibit such behaviours in the first few weeks of intermittent fasting. It is also observed that restricting calorie intake in this manner, it may interfere with their menstrual cycles.

Reducing calories: It helps people lose weight by focusing on a specific food and its health factor. Although the idea of substantial weight loss within a short period may seem attractive, reducing calories may take a little more time to lose weight but is considered an effective way. Simple swaps can make a big difference when it comes to cutting calories. You can always replace a high-calorie snack with a healthy and low-carb diet. Instead of having a second slice of pizza, take some salad. Or replace your chips with popcorn, paneer, corn or tofu. Eat more fruits and vegetables, which have many nutrients and are high in fiber. And they'll fill you up more than high-fat choices.

Also, the sizes of your portions affect the number of calories you're taking. Thus, keep an account of that.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

