Raksha Bandhan Special: Swami Ramdev calls yogasanas, pranayam 'Suraksha Kavach' for brothers, sisters

Today is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Because of coronavirus distances may have increased, but the reality is that it is because of this distance that we have realized the importance of relationships and their value has increased more than before. In the true sense, we have now come closer to our loved ones, despite the distance. In such a situation, it is very important to take the promise of protection and security on the holy festival. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, here is the Raksha Sutra for brothers and sisters by Swami Ramdev that will bind your in the Yoga Sutra. Not only this, he even suggested some yogasanas and pranayama for the long and healthy life of siblings. By doing these daily you can make yourself healthy and fit.

Benefits of Dand Baithak:

Strengthens legs and thighs

Bones are strong and healthy

The body is infused with new energy

Keeps the weight under control

Makes body beautiful and shapely

Chest is wide and arms are strong

Balances the body

Body weight gain

Strengthens muscles

Legs and knees become powerful

Benefits of Sarvangasana:

Increases energy flow in brain

Prevent aging

Body balance is fine

Benefits of Halasana:

Helps improve digestion

Increases metabolism

Helps in weight loss

Controls sugar level

Increases flexibility in spine and relaxes back pain

Relieves stress and fatigue

Peace of mind

Help to eliminate problems related to thyroid gland

Benefits of Trikonasana:

Effective in removing belly fat and obesity

Strengthens neck, back, waist and legs

Body balance

Digestive system is fine

Get rid of acidity

Anxiety, tension, waist and back pain disappear

Benefits of Padahastasan

Blood flow throughout the body is fast

Head muscle gets its special benefit.

Body gets flexibility

Beneficial in relieving fatigue and increasing concentration

Benefits of Bhujangasana

Effective in reducing obesity

Makes the lower back strong

Makes body beautiful and shapely

Spinal cord is strong

Metabolism improves

It also helps to open blockages of lungs and heart veins.

Benefits of Mandukasan

Females in colitis

Strengthen the immune system

Eliminate constipation and gas problems

Correct the digestive system

Keep liver, kidney healthy

Help in weight loss

Benefits of Gomukhasana

Pancreas is activated by doing this Yogasana. Which helps in controlling blood sugar.

Beneficial for liver and kidney

Strengthen the spine

Fix body posture.

Benefits of Uttanpadasana

Do this asana for at least 1 minute. This will relieve you from diabetes.

Also get rid of gas, constipation, acidity

Make the body beautiful and shapely.

Reduce stress and depression

Benefits of Naukasan

Control blood sugar

Help to recover digestive power

Get rid of acidity, constipation

Get relief from stomach and back pain

Benefits of Markatsana

Provides peace

Relieves stomach disease

Reduces waist fat

Body gets freshness and freshness

