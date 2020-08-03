Monday, August 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Raksha Bandhan Special: Swami Ramdev calls yogasanas, pranayam 'Suraksha Kavach' for brothers, sisters

Raksha Bandhan Special: Swami Ramdev calls yogasanas, pranayam 'Suraksha Kavach' for brothers, sisters

On Raksha Bandhan 2020, Swami Ramdev suggested some yogasanas and pranayama for the long and healthy life of siblings. By doing these days you can make yourself healthy and fit.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2020 11:09 IST

Today is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Because of coronavirus distances may have increased, but the reality is that it is because of this distance that we have realized the importance of relationships and their value has increased more than before. In the true sense, we have now come closer to our loved ones, despite the distance. In such a situation, it is very important to take the promise of protection and security on the holy festival. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, here is the Raksha Sutra for brothers and sisters by Swami Ramdev that will bind your in the Yoga Sutra. Not only this, he even suggested some yogasanas and pranayama for the long and healthy life of siblings. By doing these daily you can make yourself healthy and fit.

Benefits of Dand Baithak:

Strengthens legs and thighs

Bones are strong and healthy
The body is infused with new energy
Keeps the weight under control
Makes body beautiful and shapely
Chest is wide and arms are strong
Balances the body
Body weight gain
Strengthens muscles
Legs and knees become powerful

Benefits of Sarvangasana:

Increases energy flow in brain
Prevent aging
Body balance is fine

Benefits of Halasana:

Helps improve digestion
Increases metabolism
Helps in weight loss
Controls sugar level
Increases flexibility in spine and relaxes back pain
Relieves stress and fatigue
Peace of mind
Help to eliminate problems related to thyroid gland

Benefits of Trikonasana:

Effective in removing belly fat and obesity
Strengthens neck, back, waist and legs
Body balance
Digestive system is fine
Get rid of acidity
Anxiety, tension, waist and back pain disappear

Benefits of Padahastasan

Blood flow throughout the body is fast
Head muscle gets its special benefit.
Body gets flexibility
Beneficial in relieving fatigue and increasing concentration

Benefits of Bhujangasana

Effective in reducing obesity
Makes the lower back strong
Makes body beautiful and shapely
Spinal cord is strong
Metabolism improves
It also helps to open blockages of lungs and heart veins.

Benefits of Mandukasan

Females in colitis
Strengthen the immune system
Eliminate constipation and gas problems
Correct the digestive system
Keep liver, kidney healthy
Help in weight loss

Benefits of Gomukhasana

Pancreas is activated by doing this Yogasana. Which helps in controlling blood sugar.
Beneficial for liver and kidney
Strengthen the spine
Fix body posture.

Benefits of Uttanpadasana

Do this asana for at least 1 minute. This will relieve you from diabetes.
Also get rid of gas, constipation, acidity
Make the body beautiful and shapely.
Reduce stress and depression

Benefits of Naukasan

Control blood sugar
Help to recover digestive power
Get rid of acidity, constipation
Get relief from stomach and back pain

Benefits of Markatsana

Provides peace
Relieves stomach disease
Reduces waist fat
Body gets freshness and freshness

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X