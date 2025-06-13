Protecting newborns: Doctor explains why timely Hepatitis B vaccination is crucial There is a lack of awareness of hepatitis B vaccination among newborns. Thus, it is important to know what it is and why timely hepatitis vaccination is important.

New Delhi:

Hepatitis B is a fatal liver infection caused by to Hepatitis B virus (HBV). In newborns, the virus is transmitted from mother to child during childbirth. If not addressed at the right time, it raises the chances of chronic liver disease, liver failure, or liver cancer later in life. Symptoms in infants may not be seen immediately. However, timely detection and prevention are key for successful outcomes. Management of Hepatitis B in babies tends to include regular monitoring and antiviral treatments. Parents should follow the advice given by the treating doctor. Remember, vaccination remains a potent tool. Hence, prevention through timely vaccination remains the most effective strategy to improve the quality of life of newborns.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare highlights the importance of early screening and vaccination to prevent mother-to-child transmission of Hepatitis B. It is essential to vaccinate newborns for Hepatitis B and safeguard their health. Parents, stay vigilant when it comes to the baby’s health.

Lack of awareness among parents regarding Hepatitis B vaccination

Despite the availability of effective vaccines, vaccination rates are low due to a lack of awareness among couples. Many couples don’t know about the risks of mother-to-child transmission and the benefits of early vaccination. This highlights the importance of public health education in enabling individuals to make informed decisions regarding the health of newborns.

Benefits of Hepatitis B vaccination: Are you aware? According to Dr Amit P Ghawade, Consultant- Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, the vaccination offers that much-needed protection from life-threatening liver infections that can lead to chronic illness, liver failure, or cancer. Don’t delay vaccination, as it is most effective when given within 24 hours of birth. The vaccine helps build lifelong immunity and greatly reduces the risk of mother-to-child transmission. Early protection ensures a healthier start for every newborn.

The guidelines: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued vital guidelines to prevent the transmission of Hepatitis B from mother to child. These include mandatory testing of all pregnant women, ensuring safe delivery at healthcare facilities for those who test positive, and timely vaccination of newborns within 24 hours of birth. If the mother is Hepatitis B positive, the baby should also receive Hepatitis B Immune Globulin (HBIG) for added protection. All these services, including testing, vaccines, and HBIG, are available free of cost at designated government hospitals.

Preventive Measures for Newborns: Pregnant women must go for Hepatitis B screening during prenatal visits. The experts should inform them regarding the importance of vaccination for Hepatitis B, and encourage hospital deliveries for prompt postnatal care. Mothers should pay the utmost attention to their and the baby’s health. It is better to make informed choices and vaccinate the baby without fail immediately after the birth.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

