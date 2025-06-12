AI helps woman get pregnant after 19 years and 15 failed IVF cycles Miracle pregnancy after 19 years! Know how AI technology helped a woman conceive after 15 failed IVF cycles. A groundbreaking solution for infertility struggles.

Infertility is becoming a big problem in both men and women. There are thousands of couples around the world who do not get the joy of becoming parents. However, now this problem has been solved to a great extent with medical techniques like IVF and surrogacy. But in some cases, even IVF is not successful. If you are also among such parents who are deprived of the joy of children. So now AI will help you. Yes, you will be surprised to hear this, but it is true. Recently, a woman has become pregnant with the help of AI. Whose 15 IVFs had failed. Doctors at Columbia University in America have done such a miracle with the help of AI. Let us know how AI helps woman get pregnant.

Use of AI in pregnancy

The couple had been trying for a child for the last 19 years. They did IVF about 15 times, but every time they were disappointed. Now, with the help of doctors, this couple resorted to a new test called 'STAR'; AI technology was used in this test. With the help of which this couple will be able to enjoy the happiness of becoming parents.

What is the STAR test?

AI has been used in STAR i.e. Sperm Tracking and Recovery. Here AI did the work that human eyes cannot do. This machine made with STAR technology can take 80 lakh photos in 1 hour. In these pictures, AI finds even the smallest hidden sperm, and then these sperm are separated safely through a special machine. It took doctors about 5 years to develop this technology.

The husband had this health problem

Among the couple, the man had an infertility problem called azoospermia. Which is responsible for up to 10 per cent of the total infertility cases in the US. Azoospermia is a condition in which sperm are not found in the semen of men, or they are so small and hidden that it is difficult for humans to detect them.

Causes of azoospermia

There are two reasons for this problem. One of them is obstructive azoospermia, which means when there is a blockage in the way of sperm. The second is non-obstructive, which means our body is unable to produce sperm on its own.

AI did a miracle

Using STAR AI technology, doctors extracted healthy sperm hidden in the male's semen, and one of these sperm was inserted into the egg. After a long wait, the woman became pregnant, and this couple are going to get the happiness of becoming parents after 19 years.

