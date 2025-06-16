Prostate and bladder cancer: Urologist shares 6 excellent prevention tips These prevention tips can decrease the risk of prostate and bladder cancer in men. Some small changes today can set the stage for many years of good health and happiness to follow.

New Delhi:

Men need to take charge of their health just like women do. Prostate and bladder cancer are just two of the health conditions men are more likely to get as they grow older. The good news is that easy, active measures can go a long way in reducing this risk. It's time to motivate them towards adopting healthy habits and putting regular health check-ups as a priority towards a long and active life.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Dr Shalabh Agrawal, Consultant Urology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, explained how men can protect their health. "Prostate and bladder cancer are two of the most prevalent urological cancers in men," informs Dr Agrawal. "Though there is a genetic and age component, there are a couple of lifestyle components which can actually decrease the risk."

These are six suggestions in your daily lifestyle recommended by Dr Agrawal to prevent prostate and bladder cancer:

Power Up with a Healthy Diet

Dining is the most powerful weapon against cancer. Encourage a healthy and colourful diet:

Eat Fruits and Veggies: Overload on food that is high in antioxidants. Tomatoes bursting with lycopene and broccoli and cauliflower, which are cruciferous vegetables, are great options. Leafy greens must also be included.

Limit Red and Processed Meat: Excessive consumption of these types of meat is associated with higher risks of bladder and prostate cancer.

Choose Whole Grains: Replace whole grains instead of processed carbs for better overall health.

Include Omega-3s: Include walnuts, flaxseeds, and fatty fish in your diet for their healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Maintaining a Proper Water Intake

Drinking enough water is a simple yet effective habit.

Flush Out Toxins: Proper intake of water washes out toxins from the bladder and waters down harmful chemicals in the urine.

Cut Back on Irritants: Cut down on sugary colas, and use less coffee and alcohol that irritate the bladder lining.

Say No to Tobacco

This is one area where cancer prevention is not an option.

Stop Smoking: Smoking is the most preventable risk factor for bladder cancer. Tobacco smoke contains carcinogenic chemicals that deposit in the urine and injure the bladder lining. Stopping smoking is the best and most effective way to reduce your risk.

Get Active with Regular Exercise

Exercise keeps your body healthy, strong, and resilient.

Aim for 150 Minutes: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. It aids in weight maintenance and balancing hormones.

Boost Your Defences: Exercise on a regular basis can decrease inflammation and strengthen the immune system, both of which are important in cancer prevention.

Be Careful About Industrial Chemicals

Workplace safety is most important for workers who work in some industries.

Follow Safety Protocols: If your work involves exposure to chemicals in industries like dyes, rubber, or leather, it is crucial to adhere strictly to all safety guidelines and use appropriate protective equipment.

Make Health Check-ups a Priority

Early detection saves lives.

Schedule Regular Screenings: For men over 50, regular screenings such as the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test and urine cytology can detect potential issues early.

Consult Your Doctor: If family history includes these cancers, then it's a good idea to begin screenings even sooner. Discuss with your doctor to ascertain the most effective screening regimen for you.

Let's take the men in our lives and equip them with the information and support they need to take their health seriously.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

