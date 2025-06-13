Postpartum depression in fathers: Doctor explains causes, symptoms and treatment Becoming a new dad can be overwhelming, but postpartum depression is also a thing that needs to be addressed soon. In this article, an expert has explained everything about postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression is not just for moms. Many dads are fighting a hidden battle with what is known as paternal postnatal depression (PPND). As PPND is less recognised, many fathers carry the burden alone, often in silence, which makes it harder for them to seek support. PPND typically affects new dads during their partner’s pregnancy or within the first year of parenthood.

Some symptoms could be:

Low mood

Pushing loved ones away or withdrawing from social relations

Losing interest in work or activities that were once enjoyable

Feeling helpless and experiencing a sense of powerlessness

Exhaustion or fatigue

Changes in appetite

Causes

Hormonal changes: According to Mansi Poddar, a trauma-informed psychotherapist, the testosterone levels decrease in young dads while an increase in cortisol and prolactin is observed, often leading to mood fluctuations and irritability.

Disconnection: The bond between a mother and a newborn child is usually instinctive, but many new dads may not immediately connect with their newborn. This often brings up feelings of guilt and could lead to disconnection from the partner as well.

Burden of being the provider: If the father is the primary bread-winner of the family, the birth of a child can exacerbate the worries surrounding finances, responsibility and stability. When they internalise this stress and carry the burden silently, the overwhelm could trigger a depressive episode.

What can you do?

You don’t need to do this alone. Seek support from your partner, trusted friends, or a professional.

Good quality sleep will help you function effectively. Sleep whenever possible. Prioritise naps; ask a friend to watch over the baby or help with meal prep so you can get a few hours of uninterrupted rest.

Connect with your baby in gentle ways. Hold them against your skin tenderly, look into their eyes softly, give them a warm bath, and find moments of play.

Take care of yourself. Whether that’s 15 15-minute brisk walks or a guided meditation, engage in an activity that helps you to maintain the connection with yourself, without complication.

Becoming a new dad can be overwhelming, so focus on the small steps first. The willingness to show up for yourself and your family is the foundation of good parenthood. You’ve got this.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

