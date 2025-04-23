Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas suffered from this serious disease at 13; know symptoms Nick Jonas, husband of Priyanka Chopra, was diagnosed with a serious autoimmune disease at 13. Learn about the condition, its symptoms, and how it affects individuals.

Nick Jonas, the talented singer and actor married to Priyanka Chopra, bravely shared his emotional journey with type 1 diabetes, which he was diagnosed with at just 13 years old. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nick revealed the initial shock and disappointment he felt, likening it to having the doors to his dreams closed. However, he has since taken charge of his condition and now leads a healthy, thriving life.

In this post, he has also shared pictures of his childhood when he first came to know about his disease. Nick was giving a singing performance with his brothers when he came to know about it. The post features a poignant side-by-side comparison: a photo of Nick as a 13-year-old, singing with his brothers when he received the diagnosis, alongside a recent snap of him wearing a diabetes monitor patch, showcasing his growth and resilience.

Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13

Sharing this post, Nick Jonas wrote, 'After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13, I felt like someone was closing the doors to my dreams. Now, being back on the Broadway stage, I want to go back and tell my younger self that everything is going better than I imagined.'

He remains worried about his daughter Malti

Let us tell you that even before this, Nick Jonas has talked about diabetes. Sharing a post in 2023, Nick Jonas expressed concern about his daughter, Malti. He also told what symptoms he felt when he had diabetes.

Symptoms of diabetes type 1

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst

Feeling very hungry

failure to heal from injury

Decreasing eyesight

Feeling tired and weak

Weight loss for no apparent reason

