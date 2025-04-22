When do doctors perform heart bypass surgery? Know if angioplasty can reduce risk of heart attack Know when doctors recommend heart bypass surgery and its benefits. Learn how angioplasty can help reduce the risk of heart attack and improve heart health. Get informed about these life-saving procedures.

Hearing the names of heart diseases makes one feel scared. In case of blockage in the heart, doctors do different medical treatments. Some people are given only medicines, which can remove the blockage. Some patients undergo angioplasty, and then stents are inserted, and some are advised to undergo bypass surgery. All these things scare normal people. In such a situation, let us know from the doctor in simple language when bypass surgery is done on the patient and whether the heart can be kept safe only with angioplasty. How much can the risk of heart attack be reduced by this?

In the recent India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Weekend programme, we spoke to Dr Balbir Singh (Chairman, Cardiac Science, Max Hospital) and learnt under what circumstances doctors perform bypass surgery on a patient and whether angioplasty can reduce the risk of heart attack.

When is bypass surgery needed?

Dr Balbir Singh says that, 'If the patient has multiple blockages,. There is blockage at 8-9 places in the body; then bypass surgery is required because where will you put the stent? Or there is long-diffused disease; that is, the veins have become very thin. Generally this happens in diabetic patients. Or it happens in those who smoke a lot. Or the patient also has valve problems; that is, there are blockages in the heart, and also a valve is leaking, and that also needs to be repaired. then bypass surgery is done for the patient.

For whom is bypass surgery not done?

'But the number of bypass surgeries is decreasing worldwide because the technology of angioplasty is improving a lot. Due to which, in 70 percent of the cases, stents are enough. Heart surgery is not done even for people whose age is above 80. In such people, an attempt is made to manage the problem by inserting a stent.

What happens if there is a 50-70 percent heart blockage?

If there is a blockage of 50 to 70 percent in the patient's body, many times people get scared. But this is not a condition to worry about. You can easily cure it. Sometimes there is no need to insert a stent if the blockage is up to 70 percent. A test is done on such a patient in which it is found out how the flow is going inside the arteries. If the flow reserve is fine, which is detected by an FFR test or ultrasound, then such a patient can be cured only with medicines. They neither need angioplasty nor surgery.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)