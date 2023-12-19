Preventing winter frozen-shoulder complications: Tips to follow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to follow for preventing winter frozen-shoulder complications.

Have you ever noticed that during winter, you suddenly feel pain all over your body? Well, cold temperatures tend to bring a unique set of painful challenges, especially around the shoulders. One of the most common types of disorder is frozen shoulder, also known as adhesive capsulitis. It is a disorder that causes pain, stiffness and loss of normal range of motion in the shoulder. Every year, out of 10 a minimum of 3 people suffer from frozen shoulders during winters. In this pursuit, Dr. Himanshu Gupta, MS. MCh Orth Specialized in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy, and Sports Injury from AmiCare Hospital will share his inputs on how an individual can prevent winter-related complications associated with a frozen shoulder.

Cause and Symptoms of Frozen Shoulder

Someone who is experiencing shoulder pain can face difficulty in doing simple tasks like taking a bath, dressing, carrying a bag or luggage and many more such activities. A frozen shoulder takes around two to nine months to develop and people between the age of 40-60 tend to experience frozen shoulder more than others.

Reasons why a frozen shoulder can worsen during winter are:

During winters the air pressure changes due to which the soft tissues of our body like ligaments and muscles expand. Resulting in extreme pain around joints like shoulders, knees, etc.

If an individual has underlying conditions like arthritis or other joint issues then they might be prone to experiencing conditions like a frozen shoulder as such patients are hypersensitive to cold temperatures.

Another reason which can lead to worsening a frozen shoulder is staying physically inactive for a long time, leading to muscle rigidity and pain.

Tips to Follow

If you are experiencing a frozen shoulder or developing one, it is always better to consult a doctor or a shoulder expert. However, there are some tips that you can follow to protect yourself from the intensity of a frozen shoulder during winter.

Consider Taking Heat Therapy: If you are experiencing a frozen shoulder then there is a high chance that it will get worse during winter, therefore, consider taking heat therapy. Applying heat packs to the shoulder can help in relaxing muscles and improve blood flow. However, make sure that you do not use excessive heat as it can lead to skin burns or irritation.

Consult Your Nearby Doctor: Going for an early consultation can help you prevent your frozen shoulder complications. The doctor will ask you to do numerous types of movements with your arms to see the range of your motion. They might also ask you to do an x-ray to make sure that there are no underlying issues. However, conducting these tests will only help them analyze your situation and help you with a proper treatment plan.

Do Exercises as Prescribed: Doing exercises like stretching can help you feel relief from pain and discomfort and also helps in increasing mobility. Doing simple range of motion exercises like shoulder circles and pendulum exercises can be very helpful. These activities are easy on your joint areas while providing the necessary movement to prevent the onset or worsening of frozen shoulder symptoms.

ALSO READ: 6 ways to safeguard your children from cold and pollution

Latest Health News