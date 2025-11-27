Preterm baby care at home: Feeding, sleep and safety tips for parents Learn how to care for your preterm baby at home with simple, parent-friendly tips. From feeding and sleep routines to hygiene and monitoring growth, here’s a complete guide to support your premature baby’s safe and healthy development.

New Delhi:

Taking a preterm baby home after weeks or months in the NICU is one of the happiest moments for parents. Even the parents will be exhausted after that long NICU stay. It must have been stressful for the parents. However, the journey doesn’t end at discharge; it’s just the beginning of special care at home.

According to Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, premature babies will need constant monitoring even at home as their organs are still maturing. Likewise, they can be prone to infections, experience feeding issues, and temperature changes. Understanding how to care for them at home helps ensure a smooth transition and healthy growth.

Possible challenges the new parents can face after reaching home: A majority of new moms find it challenging to breastfeed the baby. Some babies may get easily tired while feeding or take longer to suck and swallow. Some moms may be unable to maintain warmth. A weaker immune system can make babies more prone to colds or coughs. Some babies may have mild breathing pauses or irregular sleep patterns. Premature babies may achieve milestones a bit later than full-term babies, and that’s normal. It is necessary for the new parents to track the baby’s growth and development and consult the doctor if there is any problem.

Vital tips to take care of a preterm baby at home

Maintain hygiene: Wash your hands before touching the baby. Don’t allow visitors into at home to reduce the risk of infection.

Keep baby warm: Dress them in soft layers and keep the room comfortably warm. Skin-to-skin contact (kangaroo care) helps regulate temperature and strengthens bonding between the mother and the baby.

Follow a feeding routine: Feed small amounts frequently. Breast milk is the best nutrition for preterm babies as it strengthens immunity and supports growth. Make sure to discuss the appropriate breastfeeding positions with the lactation expert for the convenience of the baby.

Regular check-ups: Keep up with pediatric visits and vaccinations. Doctors will monitor weight gain, head growth, and overall development.

Difficulty breathing, poor feeding, bluish skin, or excessive sleepiness should be immediately reported to the doctor for timely intervention. Ensure the baby sleeps well, avoid using a soft mattress and thick blanket. The temperature of the room should be well-maintained and not too hot or cold.

Preterm babies are known to achieve milestones based on their age, calculated from their due date, rather than their actual birth date. For example, if a baby is born two months early, milestones like smiling, sitting, or crawling may be achieved two- three months later than in full-term babies. So, make sure to keep a record of the baby’s milestones. So, parents, it is time for you to prioritise your child’s health and ensure they thrive.

