Pregnancy nutrition myths doctors really wish women would stop believing

Pregnancy tends to attract advice the way a magnet attracts paper clips, endlessly, enthusiastically, and not always helpfully. From your aunt’s warnings to your neighbour’s pet theories, it can feel impossible to separate genuine guidance from generational folklore. And yet, according to experts, several of these myths aren’t just outdated; they may even get in the way of a healthier pregnancy.

This piece unpacks the most common nutrition myths expectant mothers still hear, with insights from Dr Renu Malik, Director at Malik Radix Healthcare, who cuts through the noise with simple, evidence-led clarity. Consider this your practical guide to what’s worth keeping and what you can finally delete from your mental checklist.

The ‘eating for two’ myth that refuses to retire

It’s possibly the most famous line trotted out during pregnancy, and one of the most misleading. The idea that you must “eat for two” sounds comforting, but it’s far from factual.

Dr Malik notes that most women don’t need any additional calories in the first trimester, and only modest increases later on, around 340–350 extra calories in the second trimester and about 450 in the third.

The real priority is nutrient density, not doubling portions. Overeating may lead to unnecessary weight gain and complications such as gestational diabetes.

In other words: it’s not about quantity, it’s about quality. Swap the mythical second plate for smarter choices like legumes, leafy greens, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats.

Seafood isn’t the enemy; mercury is

A surprising number of women still avoid seafood altogether, fearing harm to the baby. But fish, especially low-mercury varieties, can be one of the most powerful additions to a prenatal diet.

Dr Malik emphasises that the concern is about high-mercury fish, not seafood as a whole. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) actually recommends two to three servings per week of low-mercury fish such as salmon, sardines, shrimp, canned light tuna, and catfish. High-mercury options like swordfish and king mackerel should simply be avoided.

Bottom line: feel free to keep sushi night (just the cooked kind) and grilled fish dinners on your calendar.

Do you really need to ditch caffeine completely?

Short answer: no. Moderate caffeine is generally considered safe.

Dr Malik highlights that up to 200 mg of caffeine per day, roughly one to two cups of coffee, is acceptable.

Just remember caffeine also sneaks into tea, soft drinks, chocolate, and some energy drinks, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your total daily intake.

Good news: you can still have your morning cup and your sanity.

The nut allergy myth that lingers

You may still hear that peanuts or nuts should be avoided in pregnancy to prevent allergies in the child. There’s no evidence to support this.

Dr Malik reassures that, unless you’re personally allergic, nuts are an excellent source of protein and healthy fats, making them great additions to your diet.

Reality check: avoiding peanuts won’t make your baby less likely to develop allergies — but including nuts will give you nutrition benefits.

Ghee, spice and everything nice… but does it ease delivery?

One of the more dramatic myths claims ghee can “lubricate the birth canal” and make labour easier. Others say eating spicy food can induce labour. Both theories, Dr Malik confirms, are unsupported by science.

Ghee is simply a saturated fat, high in calories but incapable of influencing labour. Spicy food might trigger heartburn, but not contractions.

So yes: eat your biryani for joy, not to fast-track labour.

Food can’t change your baby’s skin tone or hair

From coconut water for thick hair to saffron milk for a fairer complexion, pregnancy folklore has a long, imaginative history. Genetics, not your menu, determine your child’s features.

Dr Malik calls these beliefs “scientifically unfounded” No food can alter your baby's skin tone, traits, or appearance.

What food can do, however, is support healthy growth, brain development, and maternal wellbeing.

Takeaway: keep the saffron if you love it, not because your baby’s future wedding album depends on it.

Much of the confusion around pregnancy nutrition comes from well-meaning advice passed down over generations. But according to experts, the best approach is straightforward: aim for a balanced, diverse diet, stay active as recommended, and check with your doctor before adopting any major changes or restrictions.\

