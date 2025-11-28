Expecting a baby this winter? Here’s how polluted air can affect pregnancy, doctors say Pregnancy already puts the body under pressure, and breathing polluted air adds another invisible load. As AQI dips across Indian cities, doctors explain how toxic air affects the mother, the growing baby and why small, daily precautions can make a real difference.

New Delhi:

Pregnancy​‍​‌‍​‍‌ puts the body through a lot of changes, and if the mother has to breathe in polluted air, it becomes a double strain without her even realising it. With the air quality worsening in many Indian cities, doctors are warning that women going through pregnancy are the most vulnerable, not only in terms of their own health but also their babies. A portion of the pollutants can go as far as the placenta and therefore affect the development of the womb in a silent way.

The main reason why specialists emphasise that it is very important to comprehend the dangers and also to be aware of the prevention methods in case of a pollution attack. Dr Renu Malik, Director of Malik Radix Healthcare, talks about how pollution affects the health of a pregnant woman and the fetus, and shares some useful tips that every pregnant woman can implement to ensure her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌safety.

How polluted air affects expectant mothers

Pregnant women inhale more oxygen to support the baby, which means they also absorb more pollutants.Fine particles like PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide have the capacity to act as respiratory irritants and are capable of triggering a variety of symptoms and complications.

Exposure during pregnancy, according to Dr Malik, has been associated with:

Shortness of breath and worsening asthma

Chronic fatigue

High Blood Pressure and Preeclampsia

A potential link to postpartum depression from prolonged physiological stress.

While these might not be immediate or dramatic issues, over weeks and months, they can affect pregnancy health significantly.

How pollution affects the baby: from birth into long-term health

1.Adverse birth outcomes

It is well-known that a number of harmful impurities can pass through the placenta and interfere with the development of a fetus. According to Dr.Malik, specific attention should be given to:

Miscarriage

Stillbirth

Preterm delivery (before 37 weeks)

Low birth weight infants

Each of these consequences has an effect on the baby's health in both the short and long term.

2. Developmental concerns

Prenatal exposure can also impact the development of the lungs and organs of the developing baby. Studies have found possible links to:

Restricted fetal growth

Decreased pulmonary function

Higher risks of asthma or respiratory infections in childhood

Potential associations with autism spectrum disorder and ADHD

These are not guaranteed results; however, the risks are great enough for physicians to stress caution.

3. Long-term health risks

Very low birth weight babies may later in life have some health problems in comparison to other humans; for example, they may be more vulnerable to developing hypertension or diabetes later in life.

How expectant mothers can reduce exposure

While it's impossible to eliminate polluted air completely, especially in cities, Dr Malik says several everyday habits can meaningfully reduce risk.

Monitor air quality daily

Check the AQI level before heading outdoors. If the air is highly polluted, try to minimise outdoor activity.

Improve indoor air quality

Keep windows and doors shut on bad-air days.

Make sure your air purifier has a HEPA filter and is non-ozone-producing.

Keep your cooking areas well-ventilated, and periodically inspect gas stoves or heating systems.

Wear the right mask outdoors

A well-fitted N95 or N99 mask creates a strong barrier against fine particles. Looser or fashion masks won't offer meaningful protection.

Support the body from within

A diet high in fruits and vegetables, packed with antioxidants, can aid the body in fighting off some of the oxidative stress occurring from pollution exposure. Pollution may not always be seen, yet it can have quite an effect during pregnancy. Fortunately, small steps taken consistently-from masks to meal choices-can make the difference.

As Dr Malik emphasises, awareness and daily vigilance help expectant mothers safeguard their health and give their babies a healthier start.

