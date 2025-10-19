Breathing smog in Delhi while pregnant? Doctors warn of silent risks to unborn children Delhi’s smog can silently harm pregnant women and their unborn babies. Doctors warn that exposure to PM2.5 and other pollutants increases the risk of low birth weight, preterm delivery, and developmental issues. Here’s what expecting mothers must know and do.

Each year, as the air turns toxic in Delhi, doctors begin to worry not just about the coughing and wheezing, but about something far more silent: what this pollution is doing to unborn babies. For expecting mothers in the city, breathing through a haze of smog isn’t just uncomfortable; it could be harming their child’s development before birth.

We spoke to experts to understand what exposure to Delhi’s worsening air quality does to pregnancy, the fetus, and the steps mothers can take to protect themselves. Let's dive deep into the information.

How air pollution affects pregnancy

“Air pollution and smog are extremely dangerous to one's health, especially to the most vulnerable like pregnant women and children,” says Dr Puneet Rana Arora, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at CIFAR, Gurugram. She explains that prenatal exposure to harmful pollutants, including particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), carbon monoxide (CO), and ozone (O₃) has been scientifically linked to several complications during and after pregnancy.

“There is evidence to indicate that exposure to air pollution by mothers during pregnancy is linked with conditions such as gestational hypertension, low birth weight, and preterm birth,” Dr Arora says. Fine particles like PM2.5 can travel deep into the lungs, enter the bloodstream, and disrupt both placental function and fetal development, she adds. These pollutants don’t just stay in the lungs, they circulate in the blood, potentially affecting every organ, including the placenta, which serves as the baby’s life-support system. Over time, this can lead to delayed growth, cognitive issues, and even behavioural problems in early childhood.

How smog worsens the risk

Smog: a dense mix of dust, smoke, and chemical pollutants compounds the risk. “Smog worsens respiratory disease and can aggravate asthma in pregnant women, which may disrupt oxygen supply to the growing fetus,” says Dr Arora. Children exposed to excessive pollution in the womb or early life are more prone to asthma, bronchitis, and chronic respiratory illnesses. Constant exposure also weakens their immune and nervous systems, increasing risks of ADHD or lower IQ, according to medical studies.

These effects, she says, are particularly concerning for cities like Delhi, where traffic, industrial emissions, and construction dust push air quality well into the “severe” range for months at a time.

Doctors warn: smog is not just an inconvenience

“Huffing through Delhi’s smog isn’t just an inconvenience when pregnant, it’s a danger,” warns Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture. “Pregnant women’s bodies undergo physiological changes that make them more vulnerable to environmental pollutants,” she explains. Smog contains fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, which can enter the bloodstream and reach the developing fetus, disrupting the flow of oxygen and nutrients crucial during organ formation.

Research has linked high air pollution exposure in pregnancy to preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental delays. “There is growing evidence that prolonged exposure to polluted air can affect long-term neurological and respiratory health in children,” Dr Bajaj adds.

Infants born to mothers exposed to toxic air have shown higher rates of asthma and respiratory complications, and even minor cognitive differences that are now being investigated further.

Practical steps for expectant mothers in Delhi

While escaping Delhi’s smog entirely may not be possible, doctors insist that precaution and awareness can drastically reduce risks.

Here’s what experts recommend:

Stay indoors on high-pollution days. Use air-quality apps to check AQI levels.

Invest in a good-quality air purifier at home and the office.

Wear an N95 mask when stepping outdoors — regular cloth masks don’t filter fine particles.

Eat a diet rich in antioxidants — fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds can help counter oxidative stress.

Hydrate and rest well. Both are key to maintaining the body’s natural defense systems.

Schedule regular prenatal check-ups. This helps doctors track fetal growth and catch complications early.

Dr Bajaj adds,“Antioxidants in food and sufficient rest strengthen the body’s natural ability to combat oxidative damage caused by pollutants,” she says. While individual precautions help, both doctors stress that long-term protection will only come through stronger policy and public health measures. “Policymakers must tighten emission standards, regulate construction dust, and push for cleaner public transport,” says Dr Arora. “

The air we breathe is shaping not just our health, but the health of our future generations.” Pregnancy already places unique demands on a woman’s body. Adding smog and pollution to the mix can silently amplify risks, from premature delivery to long-term health problems for the child. As both experts emphasise, awareness, nutrition, and protective habits are now as essential to a healthy pregnancy as prenatal vitamins.

