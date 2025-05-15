Pregnancy after 35: Expert reveals risks, challenges, and how to prepare Pregnancy after 35? Know the risks and challenges. Expert advice on preparing for a healthy pregnancy and motherhood. Get informed, get ready!

New Delhi:

Career ambition is one of the reasons men and women prefer late marriages, and this modern lifestyle is coercing men and women to marry in their 30s. Although this lifestyle shift provides individuals with the space to concentrate on education, earning a living, and self-development, there is a price to pay. According to Dr Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility, Prime IVF, diet, smoking, and sedentary daily habits can adversely impact overall health and fertility. These are in addition to the natural deterioration of reproductive health with age and are to blame for increasing problems with female and male infertility.

This fertility decline is not only biological but also heavily influenced by unhealthy habits. When an individual is in their early 30s, their fertility begins to deteriorate due to lifestyle. Smoking, drinking, and other unhealthy lifestyles among men all cause a deterioration in the quality of sperm. Delaying childbearing can seem like a very good decision in this current era, but it will cause difficulty in conceiving naturally later on. Luckily, advances in reproductive medicine give us solutions to preserve fertility and support planned parenthood.

Preserving fertility for the future

For those not yet ready to have a family but who don't want to rule it out as an option in the future, fertility preservation is a great option. Freezing eggs (oocyte cryopreservation) and freezing sperm enables individuals to store their best reproductive cells while they are in top health. They are particularly worth it for career-orientated persons, persons dealing with a serious disease, or just waiting for the right time and partner.

One of the most impactful innovations here is in vitro fertilisation, or IVF. For so many who end up developing fertility problems later in life, IVF, through frozen eggs or sperm, can make it possible to be a parent when conception through normal means becomes impossible or extremely challenging.

These technologies are connecting lifestyles and physiology. Fuelled by drive, health, or circumstances in life, fertility preservation provides men and women a choice to coordinate parenthood with their timetable on the strength of hope and promise.

Understand the risks in pregnancy over 35

Although the majority of women are able to conceive and have a healthy pregnancy after the age of 35, there is a high risk of complications in pregnancy with ageing. With advancing maternal age come numerous risks for gestational diabetes exposure, blood pressure, and preeclampsia. Decreased egg quality with advancing age carries risks for miscarriage. One of the more serious dangers includes an elevated risk of chromosomal abnormalities, i.e., Down syndrome, with advancing age in the mother. Pregnancy and childbirth become more complex as well as susceptible to another risk of caesarean delivery. Additionally, men over 40 are included in the low fertility category. Age reduces the quality of sperm, thus affecting fertility and risking gene mutation in the foetus. The aspect relates to the couple and choosing appropriate medical care beforehand.

Planning ahead for parenting

Start with a preconception visit and see an expert in fertility early to discuss options and questions. With some enhanced lifestyle changes to undertake—stop smoking, moderate drinking, stress reduction, healthy weight, and regular exercise—greatly enhance fertility outcomes. Early treatment and regular screening minimise age-related risks as much as possible. Quit smoking.

While late childbearing does come with certain challenges, the belief that it is unattainable is a misconception. Adding the factor of intelligence, making decisions on medical criteria independently and in the direction of more recent technologies toward egg or sperm freezing or IVF, couples can tread the course of parenthood with hope and assurance.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

