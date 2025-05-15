70% of diabetic patients suffer from kidney disease; Swami Ramdev shares prevention tips Don't let diabetes damage your kidneys! Learn from Swami Ramdev's expert tips on preventing kidney disease. Protect your health with simple yet effective measures.

New Delhi:

In India, the number of kidney patients has been increasing rapidly in the last few years. Kidney disease has become the seventh biggest cause of death in the country. Our daily habits and food habits have a bad effect on the kidney. Apart from this, many diseases also affect the kidney. Especially in diabetes patients, the risk of kidney diseases increases significantly. The risk of kidney disease increases due to increased sugar. According to a study, about 70% of diabetes patients suffer from kidney disease. Apart from this, stress, anxiety, and high blood pressure also affect the health of the kidney. Know how diabetes patients can prevent their kidneys from getting sick.

According to Swami Ramdev, kidneys can be detoxed a lot through diet. For this, include seasonal fruits in the diet. Avoid eating outside food. Excess salt also affects the kidneys. Drink plenty of water daily and avoid smoking and alcohol. If you want to make your kidneys healthy, then do workouts for some time every day. Avoid taking medicines, especially painkillers.

These diseases affect the kidneys

Even if you do not have any kidney disease, many diseases occurring in the body start affecting the kidneys. Among these, blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar level, and increasing weight are the diseases that badly affect the kidneys.

Foods to eat for healthy kidneys

Increase the amount of water

Reduce salt and sugar

Take more fibre

Must eat nuts

Eat whole grains

Make sure you take protein

Stonecrop leaves

Reduce salt intake

Home remedies for healthy kindeys

To make the kidneys healthy, drink Gokharu water daily. For this, boil Gokharu in water and cool it and drink Gokharu water once a day. To make the kidneys healthy, drink 1 teaspoon of juice of Neem leaves every morning. Drink 1 teaspoon of juice from Peepal leaves in the evening. This will improve the capacity of the kidneys and keep diseases away.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Identify kidney damage symptoms before it turns advance, doctor recommends regular check-up after 40