Preconception Counselling 2.0: Know why even second-time parents need vaccination and risk screening Preconception Counselling 2.0 urges even second-time or experienced parents to undergo health screenings, vaccinations, and risk evaluations for safer, healthier pregnancies. Read on to know more about its benefits for couples.

New Delhi:

Are you aware? Parenthood is a journey that begins long before conception, and it is now possible to prepare well for pregnancy. Preconception Counselling 2.0 goes beyond the traditional approach, yes, that’s right! It focuses on the couple’s risk assessments, up-to-date vaccinations, and lifestyle adjustments for both partners. It emphasises that even parents who have had children before should not assume anything on their own. Every couple’s pregnancy journey is different. Hence, they will have to understand the health risks, age-related factors, and changes in lifestyle or medical status, which make screening and planning crucial, even the second (or third) time around.

According to Dr Manju Gupta - Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, Preconception Counselling 2.0 integrates a more holistic approach to help couples prepare for a healthy pregnancy. It involves both partners, evaluates genetic risks, screens for infections, checks immunity levels, and identifies chronic diseases or nutritional deficiencies. Mental health, stress levels, sleep patterns, and environmental exposures will also be examined by the expert. Every couple must opt for it and understand their health status.

Preconception Counselling 2.0

The benefits of Preconception Counselling 2.0

Identifies diabetes, hypertension, or thyroid issues early

Helps with vaccination schedules (rubella, hepatitis B, COVID-19 boosters)

Screens for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and lifestyle-related risks

Helps plan conception timing based on age and fertility status

Encourages healthier eating, physical activity, and mental well-being.

Provides genetic screening if there's a family history of inherited conditions.

Even Second-Time Parents Need Vaccinations and Risk Screening

It’s a common misconception that if you've already had one healthy pregnancy, you’re automatically safe during the second pregnancy. However, one will still need to undergo screening and tests recommended by the doctor. Weight gain, underlying infections, age, or newly diagnosed conditions can be risky for the couple. Fathers also need screening, especially for infections and lifestyle habits that could affect conception and foetal health. Couples may also be exposed to new travel-related infections or environmental toxins that weren’t relevant during their first pregnancy. It is better to get screened and ensure a safe pregnancy.



Preconception Counselling 2.0 is a commitment to responsible and informed parenthood, no matter how many children you already have. Every couple must treat each pregnancy as a new journey. Seeking updated counselling ensures a safer experience and gives every baby the healthiest possible start. So, what are you waiting for? Get going right now, and you will be able to enjoy a healthy pregnancy.

