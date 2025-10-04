Prebiotics vs probiotics: What your gut really needs, according to an expert

Gut health is one of the buzziest wellness topics today, with “prebiotics” and “probiotics” plastered across yoghurt tubs, supplements, and health ads. But beyond the marketing hype, do you really know what these terms mean, and which one your body actually needs?
According to Dr Medha Kapoor, PhD, Chief Nutrition and Wellness Consultant at Varsity Skin and Wellness Clinic, the answer is both. “Your wellness is as good as your gut health,” she says. And to understand gut wellness, you need to know how prebiotics, probiotics, and even postbiotics work together.
The gut: your body’s second brain
The human gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, collectively called the gut microbiome. Far beyond digestion, this “second brain” regulates metabolism, immunity, hormones, and even mood. A healthy gut means better energy, better mental health, and stronger disease protection.
What are probiotics?
Probiotics are live, beneficial bacteria that replenish and balance your gut microbiome. Think of them as “good bacteria” that crowd out harmful microbes. Common probiotic-rich foods include:
- Curd and buttermilk
- Idli, dosa, dhokla, kanji
- Pickles (naturally fermented)
Regular intake has been linked to better digestion, improved immunity, and even mental well-being.
What are prebiotics?
If probiotics are the good bacteria, prebiotics are their food. They are non-digestible fibres that nourish probiotics and help them thrive. Prebiotics are naturally found in:
- Bananas
- Onions and garlic
- Oats and whole grains
Key prebiotics include inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, and galacto-oligosaccharides. Without prebiotics, probiotics won’t flourish.
Prebiotics + probiotics: the power combo
Dr Kapoor emphasises that prebiotics and probiotics work best together. For example:
- Onion raita → onion (prebiotic) + curd (probiotic)
- Dosa with coconut chutney → dosa (probiotic) + coconut (prebiotic)
When combined, they not only improve gut health but also support your overall physical and mental well-being.
Don’t forget postbiotics
The story doesn’t end with pre- and probiotics. Postbiotics are the beneficial byproducts they create, including enzymes, peptides, and short-chain fatty acids. These have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and immune-boosting effects — making them another unsung hero of gut health.
What harms your gut health?
Even the best diet can’t undo damage from lifestyle choices that deplete the gut microbiome. Things to avoid include:
- Excess alcohol
- Processed foods and artificial sweeteners
- Indiscriminate use of antibiotics
- Chronic stress
- Lack of sleep and physical activity
Gut health isn’t about choosing between prebiotics or probiotics; it’s about embracing both, and supporting them with healthy lifestyle choices. As Dr Kapoor reminds us, “Your wellness is as good as your gut health.”
So the next time you eat, remember: you’re not just feeding yourself, you’re feeding your second brain.
Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.