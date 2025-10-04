Prebiotics vs probiotics: What your gut really needs, according to an expert Are prebiotics or probiotics more important for gut health? Nutrition expert Dr Medha Kapoor explains the difference, their benefits, and why both matter. Learn how Indian foods like curd, dosa, bananas, and onions can boost your gut microbiome and overall wellness.

New Delhi:

Gut health is one of the buzziest wellness topics today, with “prebiotics” and “probiotics” plastered across yoghurt tubs, supplements, and health ads. But beyond the marketing hype, do you really know what these terms mean, and which one your body actually needs?

According to Dr Medha Kapoor, PhD, Chief Nutrition and Wellness Consultant at Varsity Skin and Wellness Clinic, the answer is both. “Your wellness is as good as your gut health,” she says. And to understand gut wellness, you need to know how prebiotics, probiotics, and even postbiotics work together.

The gut: your body’s second brain

The human gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, collectively called the gut microbiome. Far beyond digestion, this “second brain” regulates metabolism, immunity, hormones, and even mood. A healthy gut means better energy, better mental health, and stronger disease protection.

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are live, beneficial bacteria that replenish and balance your gut microbiome. Think of them as “good bacteria” that crowd out harmful microbes. Common probiotic-rich foods include:

Curd and buttermilk

Idli, dosa, dhokla, kanji

Pickles (naturally fermented)

Regular intake has been linked to better digestion, improved immunity, and even mental well-being.

What are prebiotics?

If probiotics are the good bacteria, prebiotics are their food. They are non-digestible fibres that nourish probiotics and help them thrive. Prebiotics are naturally found in:

Bananas

Onions and garlic

Oats and whole grains

Key prebiotics include inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, and galacto-oligosaccharides. Without prebiotics, probiotics won’t flourish.

Prebiotics + probiotics: the power combo

Dr Kapoor emphasises that prebiotics and probiotics work best together. For example:

Onion raita → onion (prebiotic) + curd (probiotic)

Dosa with coconut chutney → dosa (probiotic) + coconut (prebiotic)

When combined, they not only improve gut health but also support your overall physical and mental well-being.

Don’t forget postbiotics

The story doesn’t end with pre- and probiotics. Postbiotics are the beneficial byproducts they create, including enzymes, peptides, and short-chain fatty acids. These have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and immune-boosting effects — making them another unsung hero of gut health.

What harms your gut health?

Even the best diet can’t undo damage from lifestyle choices that deplete the gut microbiome. Things to avoid include:

Excess alcohol

Processed foods and artificial sweeteners

Indiscriminate use of antibiotics

Chronic stress

Lack of sleep and physical activity

Gut health isn’t about choosing between prebiotics or probiotics; it’s about embracing both, and supporting them with healthy lifestyle choices. As Dr Kapoor reminds us, “Your wellness is as good as your gut health.”

So the next time you eat, remember: you’re not just feeding yourself, you’re feeding your second brain.

