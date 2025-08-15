PM Modi’s Independence Day message: Cut oil use by 10 per cent to beat obesity PM Modi’s Independence Day 2025 speech warned obesity is a growing crisis. His advice: cut oil use by 10% and adopt daily fitness habits for a healthier India.

New Delhi:

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his address to spotlight a growing health threat: obesity in India.

Speaking to millions of citizens from Delhi's Red Fort, PM Modi spoke about the looming danger of an unhealthy lifestyle.

Obesity in India could become a national crisis, warns PM Modi

Calling obesity a potential "huge crisis," PM Modi urged citizens to take simple steps at home to slow this trend while tying it to national economic health. That's not all, he shed light on the emergence of "lifestyle disease" and how it is impacting millions of Indians.

Modi cautioned that if current trends continue, one in every three Indians may become obese in the coming years. PM Modi urged families across the nation to treat this challenge as urgent and shared.

The health and economic risks of obesity

The fact that obesity and related non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and heart diseases, appear to be rising can really affect an individual’s state of health and threaten to impede India’s overall economic growth by raising healthcare costs. PM Modi urged the citizens to contribute to the cause of fighting against obesity.

PM Modi’s 10% oil cut rule for healthier cooking

Modi delivered a practical recommendation for every household: "buy 10 per cent less oil and use 10 per cent less". He suggested reviving cooking methods like steaming, roasting, and boiling that require less oil.

Small lifestyle changes for big fitness gains

Regular physical activity, like walking, yoga, and cycling, must become an essential part of daily life. In the battle against obesity, it is important to consume balanced diets rich in cereals, lentils, vegetables, and seasonal fruits, with less reliance on processed or fried foods.

Why PM Modi's message is important

Rising obesity rates

The National Family Health Survey shows a notable rise in obesity among both women and men compared to previous years. Childhood obesity is also climbing, particularly in urban areas.

Health-care strain ahead

Experts warn of the escalating economic cost if obesity-related illnesses continue increasing. With a growing disease burden, India could face mounting pressure on its healthcare system. Obesity, many fear, might undermine the nation’s demographic advantage.

A public health mission: Reclaiming fitness

Modi described the war against obesity as being fought on both personal and national levels. He encouraged families to take the small step of reducing oil consumption and adopting healthier habits. His message was loud and clear: the battle against obesity is a crucial one!