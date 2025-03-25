Plant-based diet linked to higher chances of reaching 70 without chronic diseases, finds study A recent study published in Nature Medicine found that following a healthy diet that is plant-based can help increase the chances of reaching the age of 70 without developing any chronic disease. Read on to know more about the study.

A new study found that following a healthy diet that is plant-based and includes minimal ultra-processed food and low to moderate amounts of animal-based foods like fish and dairy can help increase the chances of reaching the age of 70 without developing any chronic disease. The study was published in the Nature Medicine.

For the study, the researchers analysed the diets of nearly 105,000 people in midlife. They found that by 70, less than 10% had achieved “healthy ageing,” which means that their memories were intact, they hadn’t developed depression or a major chronic condition and they could perform basic physical tasks like climbing stairs or carrying groceries.

The analysis conducted by the researchers showed that eating healthy helped to increase the likelihood of reaching 70 without chronic diseases. According to a report in NBC News, that this analysis held true for eight specific diets evaluated, including the Mediterranean diet and strictly plant-based regimens, as well as diets designed to lower inflammation or blood pressure.

Marta Guasch-Ferré, an adjunct associate professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and an author of the study said, "What most of these diets had in common was that they were rich in fruit and vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fat, nuts, legumes and then low in processed meat, sugars and trans fat."

Guasch-Ferré said that previous studies have similarly found that diets rich in fruits and vegetables are associated with lower cholesterol and blood pressure and a decreased risk of heart disease or cancer. But most of that research hasn’t evaluated the overall effect on people’s quality of life as they age.

She added, "It’s not just about living longer but also maintaining good health in the later stages of life."

For the study, the researchers screened the participants for 11 chronic conditions which include cancer, diabetes, stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. They found that the Alternative Healthy Eating Index which is a diet designed to reduce chronic disease had the strongest association with healthy ageing.

The study found that participants who scored the highest on the Alternative Healthy Eating Index had an 86% greater likelihood of healthy ageing compared with participants with the lowest scores.

All eight diets in the study prioritised fruits, vegetables and whole grains over red and processed meats. Guasch-Ferré said, "We can reduce our intake of animal food, but still, some amounts may be healthy."

