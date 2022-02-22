Planning a Sugar Detox? First know benefits, tips, do's and don'ts to follow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of sugar detox

The COVID pandemic has brought about a slew of changes in everyone's life, including people making their health an utmost priority. They have begun to take care of their health and gave up unhealthy lifestyles. Not just yoga and gym, they have made important changes in their diet and food plans as well. Many opted for the 'Sugar Detox Plan' for leading a healthy lifestyle. But, to be clear, not all sugar is bad. It is present naturally in many types of fruits, grains, vegetables and milk products. The problems arise when most of the sugar intake is from unnatural sources including packed juices, cookies, cakes, bread, soft drinks and more. Thus, a sugar detox helps you to reduce your added sugar intake.

With sugar cravings every now and then, it becomes difficult to maintain the desired goal. A sugar detox is when you abstain from eating sugar, specifically added, to improve overall health. However, there are no set rules for being on sugar detox, but avoiding sugary substances like sodas, desserts, cream biscuits and processed foods is important.

Sugar Detox: Benefits

Curtailing extra calories and weight loss

Decrease the risk of developing chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity and heart-related problems

Reduce oral cavities and tooth decay

Staying fit and healthy

Sugar Detox: Tips to follow

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Take a protein-rich diet and space out your meals evenly during the day

Consume healthy fats and snacks

Be prepared with healthy, low-sugar food options, so that you don't need packaged goods or sugary treats when you are hungry

Practice yoga and exercise daily

Get Enough Sleep and rest

​Sugar Detox: Do's and Don'ts to follow