Planning a safe pregnancy: Expert tips to prevent birth defects in India Preventing birth defects begins even before conception and continues throughout pregnancy. In India, awareness about prenatal care, proper nutrition, timely vaccinations and regular medical check-ups plays a crucial role in ensuring a healthy baby.

Birth defects are seen in many children and impact their quality of life. However, understand that simple care before and during pregnancy can greatly reduce the risk of birth defects and support a healthy baby. Here, the expert gives some vital tips for expectant parents. It is imperative for parents to follow the guidelines given by the doctor to ensure a healthy conception.

According to Dr Ronak Khandelwal, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, birth defects are health problems that develop in a baby during pregnancy. Many birth defects develop in the first 4-6 weeks often before a women knows she is pregnant. Preconception health check-ups help identify nutritional deficiencies , chronic illness, infections or genetic risks early reducing the risk of birth defects even before conception. They can affect the baby’s body, brain, or organs and may be present at birth.

In India, lack of awareness, late prenatal care, poor nutrition, and unmanaged medical conditions can raise the chances of birth defects in children. Common birth defects seen in children are heart defects, neural tube defects (such as spina bifida), cleft lip or palate, Down syndrome, and limb abnormalities. These conditions develop during pregnancy and may affect a child’s growth, appearance, or organ function.

Fortunately, many birth defects can be prevented with timely planning, healthy habits, and regular medical care. Couples with a family history of genetic disorders, repeated miscarriages, consanguineous marriage, or advanced maternal age should consider genetic counselling and screening to reduce the risk of inherited birth defects.

Tips to prevent birth defects

Take folic acid as early as possible: It is a known fact that folic acid is important for the healthy development of the baby’s brain and spine. Women planning pregnancy should start folic acid supplements at least one month before conception and continue during early pregnancy.

Go for regular antenatal check-ups: Early and regular pregnancy check-ups help doctors monitor the baby’s growth and detect problems early. Tests like ultrasound scans and blood tests can help detect any issues so that timely treatment can be initiated.

Manage comorbidities: Conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid problems, and epilepsy should be tackled during pregnancy. Poorly managed health issues can also raise the chances of birth defects.



Quit alcohol, tobacco, and drugs: Are you aware? Alcohol, smoking, tobacco chewing, and substance use can negatively impact the baby’s health. It is essential to avoid secondhand smoke as well.

Adhere to a nutritious diet: So, opting for a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, iron, calcium, and vitamins supports the baby’s growth. Avoid raw or undercooked foods, too. Take the help of an expert when it comes to the diet and follow the recommendations right away!

Get vaccinated: Vaccinations against infections like rubella and hepatitis B help prevent infections that can cause birth defects. It is necessary to consult a doctor about safe vaccines during pregnancy. So, schedule an appointment with the doctor on an immediate basis.

Avoid exposure to harmful chemicals: Limit exposure to pesticides, strong cleaning agents, and harmful fumes as they can also put the child at risk of birth defects.

Also, avoid self-medication during pregnancy. Certain painkillers, acne medicines, herbal products, and antibiotics can harm the developing baby. Always consult a doctor before taking any medication.

Prevent infections such as toxoplasmosis, urinary tract infections, and viral fevers by maintaining good hygiene, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and avoiding contact with contaminated food or water.

It’s time for parents to go for timely check-ups with the expert before and during pregnancy and adhere to the vital tips to prevent birth defects in children.

