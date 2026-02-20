Planning a baby? Expert shares important tests for couples before pregnancy

New Delhi:

Men and women understand that simple health tests before planning a baby can help couples prepare better for a healthy pregnancy. Here, the expert lists out tests for men and women to be taken without fail, and then only start family planning. Ensure your overall well-being before conceiving.

Family planning is an exciting step for couples, but it also comes with responsibility. Couples dream of embracing motherhood, but often neglect their fertility health. Many couples focus only on pregnancy after conception, but health preparation before trying to conceive is equally important.

According to Dr Prajakta Chaudhary, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Mira Road, Mumbai, pre-pregnancy tests can be advised to couples to check for hidden medical issues, nutritional gaps, or infections that could affect fertility, pregnancy, or the baby’s health. Getting tested early allows couples to make lifestyle changes that focus on diet, exercise, and start treatment in time, reducing stress and improving the chances of a smooth pregnancy.

Tests for women

Hormone tests: These check thyroid levels, prolactin, and reproductive hormones that control ovulation and menstrual cycles. Hormonal imbalance can affect fertility and pregnancy.

These check thyroid levels, prolactin, and reproductive hormones that control ovulation and menstrual cycles. Hormonal imbalance can affect fertility and pregnancy. Ovarian reserve tests: Tests like AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) help assess egg quantity and fertility potential, especially important for women planning pregnancy later in life.

Tests like AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) help assess egg quantity and fertility potential, especially important for women planning pregnancy later in life. Ultrasound scan: A pelvic ultrasound checks the uterus and ovaries for conditions like fibroids, cysts, or PCOS, which demand timely attention. Take charge of your well-being and manage these conditions as per the expert’s advice.

A pelvic ultrasound checks the uterus and ovaries for conditions like fibroids, cysts, or PCOS, which demand timely attention. Take charge of your well-being and manage these conditions as per the expert’s advice. Infection screening is imperative: Couples, opting for blood tests for infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, and rubella immunity, help prevent complications during pregnancy and ensure the safety of the mother and the baby. So, don’t neglect these tests at all.

Couples, opting for blood tests for infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, and rubella immunity, help prevent complications during pregnancy and ensure the safety of the mother and the baby. So, don’t neglect these tests at all. Blood sugar and haemoglobin tests: Tend to detect diabetes, anaemia, or nutritional deficiencies that may affect pregnancy outcomes. If any problem is identified, then timely management of these issues will be crucial for improving pregnancy outcomes.

Tests for men

Semen analysis is the need of the hour: This helps to evaluate sperm count, movement, and shape, which are key factors when it comes to natural conception.

This helps to evaluate sperm count, movement, and shape, which are key factors when it comes to natural conception. Hormone tests: Hormone tests are ignored by many couples. Testosterone and other hormone tests will be beneficial when it comes to knowing the hormonal causes of low sperm production or even sexual health issues.

Hormone tests are ignored by many couples. Testosterone and other hormone tests will be beneficial when it comes to knowing the hormonal causes of low sperm production or even sexual health issues. Blood sugar and general health tests: Diabetes, cholesterol, and blood pressure checks are important as lifestyle diseases can impact fertility.

Diabetes, cholesterol, and blood pressure checks are important as lifestyle diseases can impact fertility. Infection screening: So, the expert will advise tests for detecting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) to help prevent transmission and deal with fertility problems.

Pre-family planning tests will help couples plan a pregnancy without any challenges. When both partners get tested, it creates confidence and clarity and makes the pregnancy safe and comfortable. Early detection and timely treatment tend to improve fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

