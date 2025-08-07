Period pain relief starts in the kitchen: Best foods for teens, adults, and 40+ Cramping, mood swings, bloating? From teens to perimenopause, your plate can help. Here’s what to eat before and during your period for real relief.

New Delhi:

Every month, a lot of women have pain that doesn't have to be as bad as it is. Food can be medicine if you choose the right one. It can help ease the cramps, mood swings, and emotional ups and downs that come with menstruation.

When we spoke to Dr Monica B Sood, CEO – Navjivan Health Service, she said, "As a doctor who has seen patterns across different age groups, I think that making small changes to your diet a week before your period can make a big difference."

Best foods for teenage girls to ease period pain

Adolescence brings hormonal surges that magnify mood swings and bloating. Encourage warm, freshly cooked meals over packaged snacks. Whole grains like jowar, ragi, and red rice stabilise fluctuating energy levels.

Kitchen herbs – ajwain (carom seeds) in warm water or tea ease bloating and mild cramps. Avoid colas, excessive sugar, and deep-fried foods, as they aggravate inflammation and mood fluctuations.

A pinch of haldi (turmeric) in milk before bed acts as a natural anti-inflammatory.

Foods that help adult women manage menstrual discomfort

Stress at work and not eating regularly make premenstrual symptoms worse. Choose leafy greens, sesame seeds, and almonds that have been soaked to get back the iron and magnesium you lost during your period.

Methi (fenugreek) tea or lightly sautéed fenugreek seeds in meals can help reduce the intensity of cramps. Limit caffeine and salty snacks; they cause water retention and headaches.

Ginger tea with honey is a time-tested remedy for nausea and discomfort.

Perimenopause and periods: What to eat in your 40s

Hormonal fluctuations are sharper, often paired with mood swings and disturbed sleep. Include flaxseeds, walnuts, and warm soups to balance oestrogen levels naturally.

Ashwagandha milk at night helps with anxiety and sleep disturbances. Avoid processed meats, alcohol, and excessive dairy, which may trigger inflammation and worsen irritability.

Gentle spices like cumin and coriander aid digestion and reduce bloating.

Doctor-approved do's and don'ts before your period starts

Stay hydrated with warm water or herbal teas (mint, chamomile, or tulsi).

Avoid skipping meals; low blood sugar intensifies irritability.

Reduce refined sugar and white flour a week in advance, as they can spike and crash energy levels, worsening mood swings.

Listen to your body’s cravings, but keep them balanced; sometimes your body asks for magnesium or omega-rich foods, not just chocolate.

Remember, mindful eating and a few lifestyle changes can help you stay fit and healthy before and during periods.

ALSO READ: Moringa to Kokum: Indian fat burners that actually work, say experts