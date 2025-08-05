Moringa to Kokum: Indian fat burners that actually work, say experts Your kitchen may already hold the key to better fat metabolism. From cumin to kalonji, experts decode the Indian herbs and extracts that can support your weight loss journey, naturally.

New Delhi:

For anyone on a weight management journey, the idea of "natural fat burners" often feels too good to be true. Yet, both science and tradition suggest that certain herbs, spices, and botanicals, especially those found in Indian kitchens, can play a supportive role in metabolic health and fat loss.

But how do these ingredients actually work? Can you rely on them? We spoke to experts to find out which natural compounds show promise — and why they work best when paired with a healthy lifestyle.

Indian spices that support fat metabolism

According to Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietitian & Clinical Nutritionist, "The Indian kitchen is a treasure trove of natural fat-burning ingredients, each contributing uniquely to metabolic health. Common spices such as cumin, black pepper, and cardamom are scientifically recognised for their roles in boosting thermogenesis, enhancing fat oxidation, and improving nutrient absorption."

Let’s break that down:

Cumin (jeera): Known for aiding digestion and improving metabolism. It may help reduce fat deposits around the abdomen.

Black pepper (kali mirch): Contains piperine, which not only gives it heat but also boosts fat metabolism and bioavailability of nutrients.

Cardamom (elaichi): Traditionally used to relieve bloating, it may also play a role in improving fat utilisation in the body.

Hidden heroes: kokum, moringa and kalonji

Apart from spices, some lesser-used ingredients deserve a mention too.

“Lesser-known ingredients such as kokum, moringa leaves, and kalonji (nigella seeds) have demonstrated benefits, including regulating appetite, supporting lipid metabolism, and reducing body fat markers,” Kanikka adds.

Kokum: Common in coastal cuisine, kokum can act as a natural appetite suppressant.

Moringa: Loaded with antioxidants and essential nutrients, it may help reduce inflammation and support overall metabolism.

Kalonji: Often found in pickles, these tiny black seeds can help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol—both important factors in fat loss.

Science-backed extracts for better bioavailability

Sachin Darbarwar, Founder of ZeroHarm Sciences Pvt Ltd, emphasises how modern formulations are making these natural ingredients even more effective. "Several natural ingredients have shown promising fat-burning effects when combined with a balanced lifestyle. Green tea extract, rich in catechins like EGCG, helps boost metabolism and fat oxidation."

Other notable mentions:

Garcinia cambogia: Contains HCA (hydroxycitric acid), believed to help suppress appetite and reduce fat production.

Caffeine (in moderation): Known to improve energy expenditure and increase fat oxidation.

Capsaicin and piperine: Found in chilli peppers and black pepper, respectively, these stimulate thermogenesis (heat production in the body), boosting fat metabolism.

Natural fat-burning ingredients can offer valuable support on your weight loss journey, especially when you draw on the strength of both traditional Indian remedies and modern science. But none of these ingredients work in isolation.

For real, lasting results, whether it's improved metabolism, reduced fat markers, or better digestion, consistency, a well-balanced diet, and regular physical activity are still your best tools.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet