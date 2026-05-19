PCOS renamed as PMOS: Doctors explain why 'Poly Endocrine Metabolic Syndrome' nomenclature is better

New Delhi:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is often called PCOS and has for long been linked to hormonal problems, menstrual disorders, and fertility problems. However, there have been reports that the syndrome could soon get a new name in the medical field because of increased discussions about terms like PMO or Poly Endocrine Metabolic Syndrome.

The shift in thinking has been attributed to experts in the medical field who argue that the syndrome involves more than just the ovary because it also affects hormones and metabolism. Many specialists believe the traditional name “PCOS” can sometimes be misleading because not all women diagnosed with the condition actually develop ovarian cysts.

Why doctors believe the name PCOS can be confusing

Experts explain that PCOS is a complex hormonal disorder involving irregular ovulation, elevated androgen levels and metabolic complications such as insulin resistance. However, some women may show polycystic-looking ovaries on ultrasound without having the full syndrome, while others may have the condition without visible cysts at all.

Because of this overlap, doctors say the existing terminology may lead to diagnostic confusion, delayed treatment and misunderstanding among patients. The new terms emphasize the endocrinologic and metabolic aspects of the disorder instead of limiting it to the presence of ovarian cysts.

As mentioned by the doctors, the disorder goes beyond the reproductive aspect

Dr Aparna Patil, Consultant-Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, explains why the term 'Poly Endocrine Metabolic Syndrome' would be a more fitting name for the disorder since it involves not only ovarian conditions but also hormonal and metabolic imbalances.

She noted that many women mistakenly view PCOS as only a gynaecological problem, even though it may affect overall metabolic health and increase long-term risks.

Why experts are discussing terms like PMOs

Dr Ruchi Jain, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata, said the discussion around names such as PMOs reflects a shift in medical understanding. According to her, the condition is now increasingly viewed as a systemic endocrine and metabolic disorder rather than just a reproductive issue.

Another concern that has been raised about polycystic ovary syndrome includes signs such as acne, weight gain, extra hair, hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance, and irregular periods.

Awareness is more important than just naming the condition

Whereas the renaming discussion continues, doctors and other experts agree that awareness should be what matters the most.