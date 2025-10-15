Pankaj Dheer’s death and the truth about cancer relapse: How it returns after remission Actor Pankaj Dheer, known as Karna from Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 after battling cancer for years. As fans mourn his loss, experts explain what happens when cancer returns after remission — and why early signs and lifestyle care matter more than ever.

New Delhi:

Actor Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in Mahabharat, passed away on October 15. He was sixty-eight. The actor fought cancer for a long time. The news was corroborated by actor Firoz Khan, who portrayed Arjun in the same story. Actor Nikitin Dheer, his son, has yet to post a condolence message on social media.

According to reports, the actor was ill for a very long period. A few months ago, he had a major operation when his cancer battle relapsed. But he passed away from the illness.

Taking to Instagram Story, Firoz Khan posted a photo with Pankaj and wrote, "Gentleman!!! Bids goodbye Will miss you PD. Stay blessed."

An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released on October 15, confirming the news of Pankaj Dheer’s death. "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai," the statement read.

What is cancer relapse and why does it happen?

According to Dr Minish Jain, Director of Medical Oncology at Ruby Hall Clinic, one of the most challenging issues that patients encounter after successful treatment is cancer relapse. Even after remission, there is a possibility of a few microscopic cells of cancer going into the so-called slumbering and subsequently returning to action.

Early signs that cancer may have returned

It is also important to note the early signs so as to intervene at the right time. Other typical signs of relapse are unexplained tiredness, unintended loss of weight, pain or swelling in the area of the first cancer site, persistent cough, altered appetite, or recurrence of the same symptoms that were experienced when the first diagnosis was made.

Any long-term or abnormal condition in the body ought to be the subject of immediate medical attention.

Treatments and medical care for cancer relapse

Avoidance or treatment of relapse is dependent on careful follow-up and proper lifestyle decisions. Frequent check-ups, imaging and blood tests assist in determining recurrence at an early, more manageable stage. The patients would be expected to follow the surveillance plan prescribed by their oncologist to the letter and stay in touch with any emerging issues.

Lifestyle changes that help prevent recurrence

A balanced diet that is high in antioxidants, exercise, quitting tobacco and alcoholism and effective stress management are significant in boosting immunity.

Emotional well-being is also critical, as being positive, joining cancer support groups and also psychological guidance can aid patients to overcome the fear of recurrence. Medical progress and awareness allow one to manage even recurrent cancers.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, dies at 68 after battle with cancer