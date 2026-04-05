Ozempic trend in India: Weight-loss shortcut or health risk?

New Delhi:

A few years ago, weight loss conversations revolved around diets, workouts and patience. Nowadays, they are becoming more and more associated with injections. Whether it’s gossip among celebrities or tips on WhatsApp, medicines such as Ozempic have very soon become part of normal conversation in India.

But behind the hype lies a more complex reality. “These are powerful medications, not quick fixes,” says Dr Neha Shah. “Used correctly, they can transform health. Used casually, they can do harm.”

What these drugs actually do

Medications like semaglutide belong to a class called GLP-1 receptor agonists. They work by regulating appetite, slowing digestion and helping control blood sugar levels. For those suffering from obesity or diabetes, it can mean a lot. These medicines often help with improved metabolism, fewer hunger pangs, and easier weight management when taken under medical guidance.

The issue is not the medicine; it is the trend

It is not the medicine that is the issue; it is the trend. These injections are being taken by many without any prescription, diagnostic tests, or knowledge of side effects. What was designed as a clinical treatment is now being treated like a lifestyle hack. “People are accessing these drugs without evaluation, without monitoring and without knowing the risks,” Dr Shah explains.

The risks people are overlooking

Like any medication that alters hormonal pathways, these injections come with potential side effects. Nausea occurs frequently; however, more severe problems, like pancreatitis, gallstones, and even the risks associated with some thyroid diseases, can occur. Unless the proper tests and follow-ups are conducted, the potential dangers will remain hidden until symptoms start manifesting themselves.

Why monitoring is essential

These medications should never be taken on their own. Correct dosage, gradual titration and continuous monitoring are essential parts of treatment. They are also meant to work alongside lifestyle changes, not replace them. “The drug creates a window, but the patient still has to do the work,” says Dr Shah.

The bigger concerns: Access and safety

Two larger issues are emerging in India. The first is regulation. In many places, these injections are available without a prescription, making misuse easier.

The second is storage. These medications require strict temperature control. Breaks in the cold chain can reduce effectiveness or even make them unsafe, especially in non-metro supply systems.

A more realistic discussion about losing weight

The success of these medicines is indicative of a broader change. Individuals seek efficient and effective methods of controlling their weight amid the ever-increasing pressure of modern-day life. However, such efficiency often comes at a price. Used responsibly, these medications can be powerful tools. They can create new problems in their attempt to solve old ones.

But what we need is not fear, but knowledge. Seeing a competent physician and learning about your body while taking the right medicine and making lifestyle modifications are still the best ways. Since health does not involve only short-term solutions.

Also read: Using Ozempic and noticing hair fall? Experts explain what is really causing it