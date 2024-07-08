Osteoporosis risk increases in women after menopause, know prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Osteoporosis risk increases in women after menopause.

When women reach the age of 45 to 55, they go through menopause. In menopause, women's periods stop forever, due to which many types of changes occur in the body. During menopause, a hormone called estrogen starts decreasing in women's body. This hormone easily absorbs calcium in a woman's body. But as age increases, the production of this hormone starts decreasing. Due to this, the ability to make calcium from food decreases. Due to this, the bones of the body gradually start weakening. Dr Ashish Chaudhary, Director and Head-Orthopedics and Joint Replacement Department of Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, tells us what to do to get strong bones after menopause.

Bones become weak due to lack of calcium

Calcium is a nutrient found in our body, the lack of which causes our bones to crack and become weak. There should be no calcium deficiency in the body of women after pregnancy and menopause. Due to this, every part of the woman's body works well. Calcium deficiency can cause dangerous bone diseases like osteoporosis. In such a situation, women of growing age, especially women who are going through menopause, must include calcium-rich foods in their diet.

The risk of osteoporosis increases

Osteoporosis is a disease related to bones. In this condition, bones become weak and the chances of their breaking increase. Especially, women are more prone to this disease after menopause. Due to this, the risk of breaking and cracking of bones also increases.

Taking calcium is essential

If you are unable to fulfil the calcium deficiency through diet, then you can start taking its supplements on the advice of the doctor. Dr Ashish Chaudhary says that to avoid these bone-related problems, women between the ages of 19 and 70 should take at least 1000 and a maximum of 2000 mg calcium daily. Along with calcium, you should also not allow the deficiency of vitamin D in your body.

Consume calcium-rich food

To overcome calcium deficiency, milk, cheese and other dairy foods, broccoli, cabbage and ladyfinger etc., soya beans, fish are good sources of calcium.

