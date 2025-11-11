Obesity in teenagers: Understanding its connection with skin problems The growing rate of obesity among teens is affecting more than just physical health — it’s also taking a toll on skin. From breakouts to pigmentation, understanding this link can help prevent long-term skin issues.

When someone gains weight, the skin must stretch beyond its natural elasticity, and that’s when stretch marks appear – those reddish or purplish streaks that later turn silvery. They are not just cosmetic lines; they are scars of rapid stretching where the collagen and elastin in the deeper dermis are torn.

When we spoke to Dr Apratim Goel, MD, DNB, Cosmetic Dermatologist, she said, "As a practising cosmetic dermatologist, I often say that our skin is the most honest storyteller of what is happening inside the body – and obesity is one of those conditions where the story is written in bold.

"Another very common change I see in my clinic is acanthosis nigricans – the velvety, dark thickening often noticed around the neck, armpits, or groin. This isn’t just about pigmentation; it’s a signal of insulin resistance and a warning sign of metabolic syndrome. Resurfacing treatments and weight management are needed," the doctor added.

Obesity also brings issues like increased sweating, skin tags, fungal infections in body folds, and a general lack of radiance. Excess fat alters the skin barrier, increases inflammation, and even slows down wound healing. The skin, which should be supple and resilient, instead becomes a canvas of stress, strain, and imbalance. Skin fold friction causes the commonest skin problem in Indian skin. Pigmentation.

The doctor explained that what’s most striking is how weight gain impacts self-confidence. Patients often come to me worried about their pigmentation or stretch marks, but underneath, there is always a story of frustration, low self-esteem, or a struggle with lifestyle. My role then goes beyond lasers and creams – it is about helping them understand that caring for skin also means caring for the whole body.

In the end, healthy skin is inseparable from a healthy weight. If the skin looks unwell, it’s the body gently whispering – or sometimes loudly declaring – that it’s time for change.

