Molecule Plus craze in Russia: The risky diet pill teens can’t stop buying A glossy blue pill called “Molecule” is flooding Russian social feeds — promising hunger-free weight loss for the price of a coffee. But hidden inside the “natural” mix is sibutramine, a banned drug tied to heart attacks and anxiety. Cheap doesn’t always mean safe.

In Russia, teenagers are increasingly drawn to a cheap, widely circulated pill marketed under the name “Molecule”. On social-media feeds, the blue boxes with holograms and the label “Molecule Plus” appear in videos alongside captions like “Take Molecule and forget food exists”.

The appeal is obvious: for a fraction of the cost of legitimate weight-loss injections, this pill promises quick results, and for many young people under pressure about body image, it seems like an easy answer.

What’s really inside the Molecule pill and why doctors are alarmed

Despite its marketing as a “natural weight-loss supplement” with dandelion root and fennel seed extract listed on the packaging, independent testing revealed that the tablets contain sibutramine — a substance banned in the US, UK, EU and China because of its link to increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

In Russia, sibutramine is legally only available by prescription and only to adults under strict supervision. When sold online and taken by teenagers, the dosage and ingredients are unknown — a serious safety gamble.

Common side effects reported by young users

Young users report alarming symptoms. One 22-year-old shared she took two pills a day, and within two weeks had dry mouth, no appetite, severe anxiety and insomnia. Others have reported dilated pupils, tremors and other signs of nervous-system disruption.

These are not the usual mild side effects of diet pills; they are serious red flags that the body is reacting strongly to unknown and unregulated chemical stress.

Why it’s still popular despite serious health risks

Why are so many youth still buying Molecule, despite the dangers? The answer: cost and availability. Legitimate drugs like Ozempic (and other GLP-1-based treatments) require prescriptions, are expensive (in Russia, £40-160 for a monthly pen) and target obesity or diabetes under medical supervision.

Molecule, by contrast, is cheap (£6-7 for a 20-day supply), its packaging looks slick, and it’s often sold online without a prescription. The social-media buzz helps fuel demand.

Expert advice: Safe weight-loss alternatives that actually work

This trend is a stark reminder: when pills are marketed as quick fixes for body image, the risk of hidden ingredients and side effects is high. The “natural supplement” label is no guarantee of safety. If you or someone you know is considering a weight-loss product, always check that it is approved, prescribed by a qualified doctor and used under supervision. Rapid results can come at a heavy cost.

