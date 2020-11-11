Nuts improve sperm quality says study: Have these 5 foods which are good for your sperm count

Image Source : FREEPIK Sperm count

Those who ate the nut mix had significantly improved the sperm count, viability, motility (its ability to move independently) and morphology (length of the head and tail), they found. Thanks to omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins, nuts have previously been associated with fewer sperm abnormalities, but the study published in Andrology journal this week is the first hard evidence of its kind.

Men who consume nuts may be helping the health of their nuts, according to a new study. The research out of Spain has found having a healthy mixture of tree nuts in the diet - including almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts - can help sperm quality and fertility. The study was led by researchers from the Human Nutrition Unit at Rovira I Virgili University and compared the sperm quality of men who were fed a mixture of tree nuts over 14 weeks as a supplement to their standard Western diet, with those who weren't. Therefore, we have enlisted a few types of foods which are good for your sperm count and quality. Take a look

Eggs

Eggs are a healthy option to increase sperm count as they are filled with protein. Eggs also protect the sperm from damaging free radicals and improve motility. The nutrients present in an egg, help in the production of stronger and healthier sperm and improve fertility.

Spinach

Folic acid is integral for the healthy development of sperm. Leafy vegetables are a rich source of folic acid and spinach is an ideal supplement to include in your diet. Higher levels of folic acid also reduce the number of abnormal sperms in the semen thereby increasing the chances of successful penetration of the sperm into the egg.

Bananas

Vitamins such as A, B1, and C in a banana help the body manufacture healthier and stronger sperm cells. The sperm count also depends on these vitamins. Bananas are rich in these vitamins and contain a rare enzyme known as Bromelain. This enzyme prevents inflammation as well as helps the body improve sperm quality and count.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is loaded with an amino acid named L-Arginine HCl which is proven to contribute to higher sperm counts and volume. Consumption in limited quantities can improve sperm counts to an extent.

Pumpkin Seeds

Phytosterol, which is known to improve testosterone production in the body, is a component that is present in pumpkin seeds. This helps in the increase of the sperm count and fertility. These seeds also contain omega-3 fatty acids that improve blood circulation and increase semen volume.

