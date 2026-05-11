Do night shifts increase cancer risk? Delhi-based Oncosurgeon explains the link

New Delhi:

Shift work and disrupted sleep patterns have now become common in today’s working environment, particularly among nurses, corporate workers, factory workers, and customer service personnel. While many people adapt to late-night routines for work, doctors say long-term disruption of the body’s natural sleep cycle may have consequences that go beyond fatigue and low energy levels.

Health experts explain that research over the years has explored whether night shifts and disturbed sleep patterns could increase the risk of certain cancers. Although the connection is still being studied, doctors say disrupted circadian rhythms, poor lifestyle habits and reduced sleep quality may collectively affect long-term health.

The body’s internal clock plays an important role

According to Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, Oncosurgeon and Chairman, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North West Cluster, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, the body’s circadian rhythm regulates sleep cycles, hormone secretion and several biological functions. When individuals regularly work during the night or sleep at inconsistent hours, this internal body clock may get disrupted.

Experts say circadian disruption may affect:

DNA repair processes

Hormonal balance

Immune system function

Cell regeneration and healing

Researchers believe these biological changes may influence overall disease risk over time.

Studies on the risk of cancer from shift work

The medical community has stated that there are occupational health studies that have hinted at a potential connection between prolonged night shift work and some types of cancer, specifically breast cancer. Based on scientific evidence, it is estimated that 2 to 5 per cent of cases of breast cancer can be linked to shift work. But scientists also point out that scientific data is still inconsistent, and no cause-and-effect link has yet been established.

Some meta-analysis studies conducted on various research studies have found no significant or consistent link between night shift and the occurrence of cancer. Factors related to lifestyle, due to working on the night shift, might play a role It is believed that night shifts do not cause health issues immediately, but through an indirect process.

Doctors have warned that irregular work schedules can result in:

Insufficient rest

Improper dieting

Fewer physical activities

Weight gain

Stress

All these elements are known to be responsible for numerous illnesses, including cancer.

Light and melatonin secretion

There is another aspect, as per the doctors, about the role of light and melatonin secretion in the human body. Long shifts at night might pose even greater health risks. According to medical specialists, long-term exposure to abnormal sleeping habits might affect a person’s health condition more dramatically than short-term night shifts do.

It is believed that individuals who have suffered from poor sleep for several years, particularly since their youth, could be at greater risk of developing an imbalanced hormone system, poor immunity, and other health disorders. Although it has not been scientifically proven that night shifts cause cancer, it is accepted that irregular sleeping habits and bad lifestyles adversely affect one’s health condition. Doctors recommend prioritising sleep, healthy eating, physical activity and regular medical check-ups for people working irregular schedules. Because apparently the body keeps score, even when the sleep schedule does not.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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