New Covid variant 'XE' symptoms: Know how the virus is different from Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2

Even as reports emerge of a South African origin woman in Mumbai becoming the first person in India to test positive for the new Covid XE variant, here are a few things to know about the variant.

New Covid variant XE and how it is different from Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had last week issued a warning against a new mutant that may be more transmissible than any strain of Covid-19 seen before.

'XE' is a mutant hybrid of the two previous versions of the Omicron variant, BA.1 and BA.2, which spread across the world. It was first detected from the UK on January 19 and since then a few hundred sequences have been reported and confirmed.

Symptoms of New Covid variant XE

According to the UK Health Security Agency, as opposed to the original strain of the virus which generally led to fever, coughs and a loss of taste or smell, XE comes with symptoms such as

running noses

sneezing

sore throats

The NHS has added more symptoms, including

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick.

WHO on New Covid variant XE

According to the WHO, XE has a community growth rate advantage of about 10 per cent as compared to BA.2 subvariant, which is already the most contagious.

While XE only accounts for a small fraction of the cases, its extremely high transmissibility could mean that it becomes the most dominant strain in the near future.

"The XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the UK on January 19 and less than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since," said the recent WHO report.

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation," it added.

Cases of New Covid variant XE are found in:

The agency stated that as of March 22, 637 cases of XE had been detected in England.

The XE variant has also been detected in Thailand and New Zealand. The WHO has said further data is required before more can be said about the mutation.

Are Covid vaccines effective against XE?

According to Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for UKHSA, more data is needed to confirm whether XE has a "true growth advantage", as it has shown a "variable growth rate" so far over the time it has been monitored, Forbes reported.

There is also insufficient evidence to draw any conclusion on transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness, Hopkins added.