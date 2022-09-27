Navratri 2022: Know 5 ways to give your vrat wale aloo an interesting spin

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VEGYPLANET This Navratri Know 5 ways to give your vrat wale aloo an interesting spin

As the auspicious days of Navratri have begun fasting during these 9 days is common and those who have been doing it for many years are constantly on a lookout for some new and creative ways to make their vrat meals interesting. Vrat wale aloo is the simplest dish to make during fasting but having the same dishes daily can become a bit monotonous. Here's a way out. It takes little effort to turn the same vrat wale aloo into an interesting dish with new flavors.

Let us have a look at some mouth-watering recipes.

1. Vrat Wale Aloo in Kuttu Gravy

Here's a lovely twist on the regular fare. For this recipe, Take a bowl and mix roasted kuttu atta along with curd to make the gravy. The potato curry was then flavored with green chilies, ginger and sendha namak. Give a light tempering of cumin seeds roasted in 2 teaspoons of desi ghee to enhance the flavors and add more depth. It's a great recipe to try while you're fasting.

2. Vrat Wale Aloo with Khus Khus and Cashews

We know that we can only use limited ingredients during Navratri fasts, still, there's a lot that we can do with them. Khus khus (poppy seeds) and cashews lend a beautiful creamy texture and flavor to the dish. For the recipe, Dry roast the khus khus and cashew nuts and soak them in water overnight. Later, grind them into a fine paste and use this to make the gravy. Some black pepper and salt to flavor can also be used in the recipe. Then add the boiled aloo into it and the new dish is ready. It is best enjoyed with some hot puris.

3. Sookhe Vrat Wale Aloo

Instead of making a heavy gravy-based dish, we can opt for light, stir-fried potatoes that can be easily packed for lunch on the go. Just saute a few boiled potatoes with 1 teaspoon black pepper, two-three slit green chilies and some fresh coriander leaves in desi ghee. This aloo dish goes well with any kind of Indian bread, be it chapati, roti, kulcha or the deep-fried poori. These can be served with kuttu ki pooris during Navratri vrat or fast.

4. Tangy Vrat Wale Aloo

Give the regular, vrat wale aloo a tangy twist. The usual recipe calls for the use of curd, but we can also make the gravy with fresh tomato puree and khus khus. For this recipe, boil 150 grams of baby potatoes and keep aside. Then saute cumin seeds, green chilies, sendha namak, soaked and ground khus khus, fresh tomato puree made with three medium tomatoes and chopped ginger in desi ghee. When this paste is ready, mix it with the boiled potatoes, add a little water to adjust the consistency and pressure cook for three to four whistles. Enjoy with parathas made of kuttu or singhare ke atta.

5. Vrat Wale Aloo Snack

Vrat wale aloo doesn't just have to be a part of the main meals, we can enjoy them as a snack too. Cut the potatoes length wide and scoop out the middle flesh to form a cavity. Now, heat some desi ghee in a pan and roast 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds. Add the potatoes and saute till the skin turns reddish-brown. Let it cool down. In the meanwhile, mash the scooped-out potato flesh with some crumbled paneer, green chilies, grated ginger, black pepper, cumin powder and sendha namak. Use this as a filling for the sautéed potatoes and serve garnished with coriander leaves.

