National Nutritional Week: Impact of processed foods on child health, understanding the need of balanced diet

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Impact of processed foods on child health, understanding the need of balanced diet

Many children have a strong preference for cakes, pastries, chips, candies, ice creams, and other processed foods, and they can become upset if they are denied these items. Sometimes parents might use these foods as a reward for their children's achievements. Unfortunately, today's kids are increasingly attracted to processed and packaged foods, which can have negative effects on their health. The eye-catching packaging, sweet flavours, and convenience of these foods often overshadow their nutritional value.

According to Dr Fauziya Ansari, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, processed foods undergo significant alterations from their original state, including processes such as washing, cutting, heating, pasteurizing, freezing, and the addition of preservatives, flavours, artificial colours, sodium, nutrients, or fats to prolong their shelf life and ensure safety standards. Despite their appeal, these foods can have adverse effects on both your and your children's health.

Impact of Processed Food eating on your Child's Health

Many individuals and parents opt for processed food due to its convenience and affordability. However, processed foods containing high levels of preservatives, additives, refined sugars, sodium, and artificial colours have become a significant part of today's diet. This can contribute to various health issues, particularly in children, such as hindered brain development, obesity, drastic mood swings, hyperactivity, ADHD, metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease, gastrointestinal problems, poor digestion, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disease, fluid retention, nutrient deficiency, and inflammation. Therefore, it's essential to limit their consumption of processed foods and instead promote healthy and nourishing alternatives for their overall well-being.

The Importance of Balanced Diets

It is important for parents to introduce their children to the idea of healthy and tasty food. A well-rounded diet ensures that they get all the essential nutrients necessary for their growth and development from their daily meals. Children who have healthy eating habits are more likely to have better attention spans, focus, and energy levels compared to those with unhealthy eating habits, such as processed or packaged foods. A well-rounded diet should consist of a variety of options like vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, whole grains, lentils, legumes, and nuts and seeds. A well-rounded diet can work wonders by enhancing the immune system, maintaining a healthy weight, lowering the risk of chronic diseases, and promoting brain and tissue development in the body. Striking the right balance on your child's plate could be the key to unlocking higher levels of focus and creativity in today's fast-paced world.

Tips to Achieve Nutritional Goals in Everyday Life