The Mumbai hustle is breaking out on your skin; dermatologists reveal why Dermatologists in Mumbai report a sharp rise in stress-related skin issues among employees aged 25–45. Long work hours, pollution and poor sleep are now major triggers behind acne, dullness and inflammation.

As Mumbai’s corporate culture becomes more demanding, there is a rise in stress-related skin problems. The fast pace of work, long commutes, poor sleep quality, and constant screen exposure are silently damaging skin health. Stress does not just affect the mind; it directly impacts the skin by triggering inflammation, oil imbalance, and reduced skin repair.

50 per cent of employees in the city feel their skin has become dull, uneven, and more prone to acne and eczema. With a growing number of professionals aged 25–45 seeking treatment for lifestyle-related skin concerns, experts are urging people to consider skincare as an essential part of their overall health.

Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Mumbai, said, "Currently, corporate stress is not only impacting the employee’s mind but even skin. The lack of sleep increases dark circles, dullness, and breakouts, pollution damages the skin barrier and speeds up ageing, high work stress triggers hormonal changes that worsen acne, excess screen time causes dryness and pigmentation, and skipping meals or eating irregularly affects skin repair. The skin is a mirror of our lifestyle, and this is becoming very clear in Mumbai’s young workforce.

She also added, "50% of employees aged 25-45 are suffering from skin problems due to excessive work stress. 5 out of 10 patients come in complaining of persistent dullness, uneven skin tone, and acne, strongly linked to long work hours, irregular sleep, and exposure to pollution or eczema flare-ups due to work-related stress. Chronic stress releases hormones like cortisol, which increases oil production and triggers inflammation. This makes the skin more sensitive, more reactive, and slower to heal. By managing stress and adopting a regular skincare routine, people can prevent these problems from getting worse.”

Tips to protect skin from stress damage

Maintain a simple skincare routine that is cleanse, moisturise, and use sunscreen daily, sleep at least 7–8 hours to help the skin repair, use antioxidant-rich serums like Vitamin C to fight pollution damage, stay hydrated and avoid skipping meals, take short breaks from screens to reduce skin dryness, practice stress management such as walks, meditation, or even deep breathing, keep pillowcases, phones, and work desks clean to reduce breakouts.

"With work pressure rising in Mumbai’s corporate environment, stress-related skin conditions are becoming more common. But simple lifestyle changes, good sleep, stress control, and consistent skincare as recommended by the doctor can protect the skin from long-term damage,” highlighted Dr Shareefa.



Stress has become one of the biggest triggers of skin problems in corporate employees aged 25–45. Nearly 30% of working professionals now struggle with skin concerns that require medical attention. Three out of ten people visit with complaints like persistent acne, dull skin, itching, and eczema because long work hours and lack of sleep disrupt the skin’s natural repair cycle.

"Stress hormones worsen inflammation, making the skin more reactive and sensitive. Simple habits like maintaining sleep hygiene, staying hydrated, using sunscreen daily, and following a minimal doctor-advised skincare routine can help protect the skin and reduce stress-related damage. It’s time to prioritise skin health by managing daily stress,” Concluded Dr Vaibhav Kalambe, Dermatologist, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli.

