Why your 7 AM chai habit may be messing with your hormones For many Indians, chai is non-negotiable. But that first cup on an empty stomach might be confusing your hormones. A nutritionist explains how caffeine affects cortisol and why waiting an hour could keep your energy, mood, and metabolism balanced.

New Delhi:

Some love having coffee in the morning, some like milk or green tea. However, the majority of people have tea in the morning as soon as they wake up.

Tea is an emotion for many. However, people don’t realise that having chai first thing in the morning can actually confuse their hormones.

What happens to cortisol when you drink chai early

According to Dr Inshara Mustafa, Consultant-Clinical Dietitian and Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune, when you wake up, your body naturally releases cortisol, the hormone that helps you feel alert. But adding caffeine from tea right at that moment causes a spike, which can leave you feeling anxious, restless, or tired later in the day.

This hormonal misfire also affects insulin balance, which regulates your blood sugar and appetite.

Other health problems caused by tea on an empty stomach

Many can also suffer from acidity and heartburn. This is so because tea on an empty stomach increases acidity and interferes with the absorption of essential nutrients like iron and calcium.

Over time, this can impact energy levels, mood, and even reproductive hormones in women.

When is the best time to drink your morning tea?

So, make sure to have the tea at least an hour after waking up, even if you don’t want to give up on it. Doing so can help improve the metabolism, keep hormones in sync, and you will be able to enjoy the morning ritual.

So, it is necessary to pay attention to the timing of the tea. Avoid going overboard on the tea in the morning.

