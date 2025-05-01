Miscarriage symptoms: Doctor explains 6 major signs, causes and prevention tips The risk of miscarriage is highest in the first three months of pregnancy. According to doctors, some of your habits, illnesses, and lifestyle can be the major reasons. Know why miscarriage happens and how to avoid it.

New Delhi:

The feeling of becoming a mother is the most beautiful. A mother nourishes her child with her blood for nine months. She eagerly waits for it to come out, but for many women, this period of pregnancy becomes very difficult. In this difficult time, the mother first thinks about her child. There is only one thing on her mind: that her child should be born safely. However, sometimes miscarriage happens in the first 3 months. There can be many reasons for this. According to doctors, it is a bit difficult to detect a miscarriage. But there can be many reasons behind it. If these things are taken care of, then abortion, i.e., miscarriage, can be avoided.

Miscarriage is the most difficult time for a mother. Many times, due to carelessness and ignorance of some things, the child is lost. According to gynaecologist Dr Meera, the first three months of pregnancy are the most risky. At this time, the risk of miscarriage is the highest.

Causes of a miscarriage

Genetic abnormality

Hormone imbalance (like already having PCOD)

Abnormality in the uterus (any fibroid)

Infections (rubella, CNV)

Any disease (diabetes, thyroid, hypertension)

Lifestyle (such as whether the mother smokes, drinks alcohol or coffee excessively)

Mental and physical stress

Lifting heavy weights, thinking too much

Being overweight and underweight

Taking medicines without consulting a doctor

6 major signs of miscarriage

A pregnant woman having fever Lower abdominal pain Pelvic pain, back pain Bleeding Dizziness and fainting Vomiting

Keep these things in mind to avoid miscarriage

The doctor said that to avoid miscarriage, you should consult your doctor as soon as you find out about the pregnancy. Doctors give folic acid to avoid miscarriage. Along with this, doctors do all the checkups so that it becomes clear that the mother and the child are safe.

Make healthy lifestyle changes

Avoid smoking, alcohol, coffee, pineapple, and raw meat

Do not take any medicine without asking a doctor.

Drink as much water as possible (drink 8 to 10 glasses of water)

Don’t sit at any place for too long

Avoid mopping and lifting heavy objects

Get good sleep (8 hours at night and 2 hours during the day)

Do not travel in the first three months of pregnancy

There should be five colours in the food plate (white-—milk, curd and cheese; red-—apple, tomato; green-—green vegetables; yellow-—lemon, etc.)

Do meditation daily

Avoid intercourse (first 3 months)

Get a check-up from your doctor from time to time

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)

ALSO READ: Expert recommends healthy pregnancy diet for proper nourishment of mother and baby