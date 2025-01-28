Migraines vs Tension Headaches: Which is worse? Know from expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether migraine is worse or tension headaches.

Headaches are a frequent complaint, however, not all headaches are the same. Migraines and tension headaches are among the most prevalent forms, and identifying these two distinct subtypes is key to proper treatment and symptom alleviation. While they may share some similar symptoms, their underlying causes, degree, and management are significantly different.

Tension Headaches

When we spoke to Dr Manish Gupta, Associate Director, Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, he said that tension (the most frequently occurring headache) is characterized by a dull, heavy pain which is interpreted by the patient as a band of tension around the head. The pain is typically mild to moderate and is often associated with cervical and shoulder muscle stiffness/tension. These headaches can range from 30 minutes to a few hours but do not very often interfere with daily activities.

Tension headaches are known to be caused by stress, posture, sleep, and eyestrain. In contrast, tension headaches other than migraines do not produce nausea, vomiting, or photophobia/sound sensitivity.

Migraines

Migraines are more severe and debilitating. They usually manifest with intense, hammering/throbbing headaches in one hemisphere of the head but also pain can be in both hemispheres of the head. In most cases, patients with migraines experience other symptoms that come with them, such as nausea, vomiting, and heightened sensitivity to light, sound, or smells.

There is an aura before the migraine in some people, which is part of visual disturbances, numbness, speech difficulty, etc. Migraines can last from a few hours to several days, and they can have a significant impact on daily life. Frequent precipitants include hormonal fluctuations, some dietary intake, stress, dehydration, and sleep deprivation.

The precise distinction between migraine and tension-type headache may be the first step for its successful treatment. As headache diaries are feasible for monitoring the symptomatology of frequent headaches, they can also offer useful information to the physician.

If the headaches are frequent, severe, or disrupt daily life, it becomes essential to visit a doctor. For example, migraines would often require a particular medication or a one-off treatment plan.

Lifestyle Modifications

The mainstay of therapy- Stress reduction practices like meditation, yoga or deep breathing are effective in controlling tensions. Regularly taking breaks and working with correct posture can prevent tension headaches.

Although over-the-counter analgesics (e.g., ibuprofen or paracetamol) are often effective for treating tensional headaches.

Migraine therapeutics are commonly based on a combination of lifestyle intervention and pharmacotherapy. Secondary headache/migraine pains may be alleviated by OTC analgesic medicines, but for acute, severe attacks, prescription drugs such as triptans are necessary. Preventive medications, e.g., beta-blockers, antidepressants or anti-seizure therapy, can also be given to patients with a high prevalence of migraines.

Detection and removal of stimuli have also been recognised as a key element of prevention. By maintaining regular/predictable sleep behaviour, keeping a sufficient fluid intake and engaging in one or more stress-reducing activities, migraine attacks may be prevented.

ALSO READ: Anger gives birth to these harmful diseases, know ways to control this emotion and stay patient