Anger gives birth to these harmful diseases, know ways to control this emotion and stay patient

Do you also get angry suddenly? Do you get angry over small things? Or do you get irritated and frustrated over anything? If your answer is yes, then you may have anger-related problems. Getting angry may be normal, but when you get angry more than necessary, it also harms your health. Too much anger and rage increases blood pressure. This makes you a victim of depression; anxiety increases, and heart-related problems arise. Therefore, it is very important to control anger to maintain good health.

Health problems caused by anger

Having a headache

Digestive problems

Stomachache

Sleep problems

Growing concern

Being depressed

High blood pressure

Skin problems

Eczema

Heart attack

Stroke

How to control anger and keep yourself calm?

When you feel that you are losing control over yourself and going out of control, then go away from that situation for some time. Until your mind and brain become calm.

Do not let any emotion overpower you. Accept the feeling of anger as normal and get out of its effect the next moment.

When you get very angry, drink a glass of cold water. Take a deep breath and try to relax your body by closing your eyes for a while.

Try to know why you get angry. When you find out, control your anger with a cool mind and make a strategy to deal with those situations.

When you get angry, leave everything and go for a run. Do some physical activity like playing a game or going for a walk.

In case of anger, talk to someone you trust. Tell them about your situation and how you are feeling.

