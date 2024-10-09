Mayonnaise, chips and cookies are the cause of increasing diabetes rate in India, know why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know why mayonnaise, chips and cookies are the cause of diabetes.

Diabetes patients have started increasing rapidly in the last few years. Changes in lifestyle and carelessness in eating have started affecting health adversely. This is the reason why India is becoming the diabetes capital. Recently, a clinical trial by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and ICMR has revealed that the risk of diabetes is increasing rapidly due to the consumption of things like chips, cookies, cakes, fried foods and mayonnaise.

Research says that due to ultra-processed food, India is becoming the diabetes capital of the world. 38 people were included in the research and a clinical trial was conducted on them. It was found that things like chips, cookies, cakes, fried foods and mayonnaise are full of advanced glycation end products (AGE). These directly affect the pancreas.

India is becoming the diabetes capital

38 obese people were included in the research. Out of which people suffering from diabetes were kept in a separate group. In this, one group was given low AGI food for 12 weeks while the other group was given high AGI food. In this, the effect of low and high AGE food on glucose and lipid metabolism as well as oxidative stress and inflammation in people was examined.

These things increase the risk of diabetes

Doctors involved in the research said that in the last few years, there have been many changes in the food habits in India. In which the consumption of carbohydrates, fat, salt, sugar and animal products has increased rapidly. On the other hand, lack of exercise and bad lifestyle are also becoming the cause of diabetes.

How to keep AGI levels low in food

If you want, you can easily keep the AGE level of food low. For this, it is important to avoid frying, roasting or grilling food after boiling it. Avoid eating too much ghee or oil. Eat more fruits, vegetables, green leafy vegetables and whole grains. Eat fewer things like dry fruits, roasted walnuts, sunflower seeds, fried chicken, and bacon.

