Maternal Health Awareness Day: 5 health concerns many pregnant women raise during check-ups

Maternal Health Awareness Day, observed on January 23, is less about big statistics and more about everyday realities. What expectant mothers mention during routine check-ups. The small complaints that show up early. The signs that often get ignored until they start affecting daily life.

Speaking to India TV, Dr. Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant – Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, and Dr. Sabine Kapasi, CEO of Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare and a UN advisor, shared the concerns they hear most often from pregnant women. Together, their inputs reflect the common health issues women raise in clinics today, and why paying attention to them early matters.

5 common health concerns doctors hear from pregnant women

1. Low haemoglobin and nutrition issues during pregnancy

Anaemia continues to be one of the most common concerns raised during antenatal visits. According to Dr. Mokadam, low haemoglobin levels are frequently linked to inadequate iron intake and delayed testing.

“Women are now commonly reporting low haemoglobin levels because of inadequate iron intake,” she says. “Including iron-rich foods like spinach, lentils and beans, along with supplements as advised, is essential. Regular blood tests help ensure haemoglobin stays within the recommended range,” she explains.

Dr. Kapasi also highlights anaemia as a systemic risk, noting that when it goes unchecked, it can weaken immunity and complicate both delivery and recovery.

2. Blood sugar and blood pressure problems in pregnancy

Gestational diabetes and pregnancy-induced hypertension are being detected more often, largely because screening has improved.

“Timely screening, dietary control and regular monitoring are key,” Dr. Mokadam says. When these conditions are identified early, they can usually be managed without major complications.

From a public health perspective, Dr. Kapasi adds that high blood pressure remains one of the leading contributors to maternal complications, particularly when follow-up care is inconsistent.

3. Feeling exhausted during pregnancy

Feeling exhausted is not unusual during pregnancy, especially in the first and third trimesters. Hormonal shifts, anaemia, rising nutritional demands and poor sleep all play a role.

“Many women feel constantly tired,” says Dr. Mokadam. “Rest, proper nutrition and iron supplementation make a real difference,” she notes. She also stresses that fatigue should not always be brushed aside, as it can signal underlying deficiencies.

4. Back pain and body aches during pregnancy

As pregnancy progresses, posture changes and added weight place pressure on the back and joints. Dr. Mokadam notes that prolonged sitting, weak core muscles and lack of movement often worsen discomfort.

“Stretches, physiotherapy and maintaining proper posture help manage back pain,” she says, pointing out that these steps can make daily activities more manageable as the body adapts.

5. Emotional changes and mental health during pregnancy

Mental well-being remains an under-discussed part of maternal care. Fear, stress and mood changes often accompany pregnancy and childbirth.

“Staying relaxed and connected to experts matters,” Dr. Mokadam advises. Simple activities like reading, listening to music or practising self-care can help steady the mind during this phase.

