Manoj Kumar dies at 87 due to cardiogenic shock; know all about this severe heart attack Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87 due to cardiogenic shock. Understand the causes and symptoms of this severe heart condition. Learn about treatment options and prevention strategies for cardiogenic shock.

Manoj Kumar, 87, an Indian actor and film director, died on Friday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, his death was caused by cardiogenic shock as a result of an acute myocardial infarction, or a severe heart attack. The reports further confirmed that the actor has been suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis for some months, which has contributed to his worsening health. Here's all you need to know about cardiogenic shock, a severe heart attack.

What is cardiogenic shock?

Cardiogenic shock is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the heart suddenly can't pump enough blood to meet the body's needs. This can happen as a result of an acute myocardial infarction (AMI), also known as a severe heart attack.

Causes of cardiogenic shock

Myocardial Infarction: A heart attack occurs when the blood flow to the heart is blocked, causing damage to the heart muscle.

Heart Failure: The damaged heart muscle can't pump enough blood, leading to a decrease in cardiac output.

Reduced Blood Pressure: The decreased cardiac output leads to a drop in blood pressure, which can cause inadequate blood flow to vital organs.

Symptoms of cardiogenic shock

Chest Pain: Severe chest pain or discomfort, often radiating to the arms, back, or jaw.

Shortness of Breath: Difficulty breathing or feeling of suffocation.

Fatigue: Feeling weak or tired.

Confusion: Decreased mental clarity or confusion.

Rapid Heart Rate: Increased heart rate.

Treatment of cardiogenic shock

Emergency Medical Attention: Immediate medical attention is crucial.

Cardiac Catheterisation: A procedure to open blocked coronary arteries.

Medications: To support heart function, manage pain, and prevent further damage.

Intensive Care: Close monitoring and support in an intensive care unit (ICU).

What is liver cirrhosis?

Liver cirrhosis is a late-stage liver disease characterised by scarring, inflammation, and liver cell damage. It's often caused by chronic alcoholism, viral hepatitis (B and C), and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Symptoms include fatigue, jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes), abdominal swelling, and easy bruising. If left untreated, liver cirrhosis can lead to complications such as liver failure, portal hypertension, and an increased risk of liver cancer.

Treatment options include lifestyle changes (abstinence from alcohol and a healthy diet), medications to manage symptoms and slow disease progression, and liver transplantation in advanced cases. Early detection and treatment are crucial to managing liver cirrhosis and preventing further complications.

