'We are waiting for you': Iran boasts its elite commandos in video amid US military buildup in West Asia

Tehran:

Iran has released fresh footage of its elite army commandos, accompanied by a defiant warning directed at the United States, as thousands of American paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division begin arriving in West Asia amid the escalating conflict.

The video, circulated by a state-linked outlet Press TV, shows Iran’s special forces and asserts their readiness to confront and defeat American troops. It prominently features the phrase “Come Close”, signalling a direct challenge to any potential US ground intervention in the region.

The timing holds significance.

According to Reuters, thousands of troops from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division have started reaching West Asia as President Donald Trump considers his next military steps in the standoff with Iran. The paratroopers, based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, are part of a wider US military build up that includes additional sailors, Marines, Special Operations forces and support units. Around 2,500 Marines had already arrived in the region over the weekend.

The newly deployed forces are reported to include elements of the 82nd Airborne headquarters, logistics and support personnel, and a brigade combat team.

US officials told Reuters that no final decision has been taken on sending troops into Iran. Still, the buildup is aimed at enhancing Washington’s capacity to undertake potential operations if required.

Message from Tehran

The release of the footage appears intended to send a clear signal that Tehran is preparing for the possibility of direct confrontation if the conflict shifts from air and missile strikes to ground combat.

Earlier in the conflict, Iran’s foreign minister had also warned the US against a ground invasion.

US drops 900 kg bunker-buster bomb on Iran

The US struck a key ammunition facility in Iran’s Isfahan using a 900-kg bunker buster bomb, just hours after President Donald Trump suggested the offensive could be nearing an end.

According to a US official who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, a large number of penetrator munitions were used in the operation, indicating that the target likely included fortified or underground structures. Isfahan is a major military hub and is closely linked to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Trump also shared footage of the strike on Truth Social, posting a video showing multiple explosions lighting up the night sky. The clip, which was not accompanied by any explanation, was later identified by officials as depicting the attack on Isfahan.

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