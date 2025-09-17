Longest known COVID-19 case: Man with HIV carries the infection for over 2 years A man living with advanced HIV carried COVID-19 for more than 750 days. During the chronic infection, the virus mutated similarly to Omicron. The case highlights risks in immunocompromised individuals and implications for viral evolution.

New Delhi:

COVID-19 has surprised scientists in many ways, but a new case has pushed the boundaries even further. Scientists have reported the world’s longest known COVID infection, one that lasted more than two years inside a single patient.

According to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, the case, involving a man with advanced HIV, has shocked researchers because the virus didn’t just persist, it kept mutating within his body for over 750 days. The COVID-19 infection started developing changes similar to dangerous variants like Omicron. The relevance of these findings lies in how long-term infections in susceptible patients will influence the future of the virus.

Also read: COVID-19: 55-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

2 years with COVID: what went down

An immunocompromised man with advanced HIV carried SARS-CoV-2 for more than 750 days, making this the longest recorded acute COVID-19 infection so far.

Scientists have been tracing his persistent infection, noting that the virus mutated repeatedly in his body, acquiring mutations similar to those seen in variants such as Omicron.

Why does his immune status matter

His immune system was so compromised that he could not clear the infection. Instead of mounting the usual immune response, he experienced ongoing viral replication.

Over this long period, the virus had ample opportunity to undergo mutations, some in sites associated with infectivity or immune escape. Yet, crucially, there’s no evidence this mutated virus spread to others.

Also read: COVID-19 in India: Active cases cross 1,000, health ministry shares advisory

Implications for viral evolution

Long-term infections, particularly in immunocompromised people, give the virus time to explore mutational paths. Some of these infections may eventually lead to the emergence of new variants. This shows that not only is such an infection a medical condition for an individual, but it may also be a potential flashpoint for viral evolution. Researchers insist that proper care, monitoring, and treatment in such cases boil down to not just patient welfare, but also public health.

Lessons and caution

It is an unusual case, but it holds some valuable lessons:

Immunosuppressed patients can carry the virus significantly longer.

Such infections should be kept under closer clinical monitoring.

Mutations may build up within a single host; in rare instances, this may lead to the appearance of immune-evasive strains.

Not all these situations would pose massive danger, but it is a warning signal.

In fact, this unusual case isn't cause for concern; it serves to illustrate how complicated COVID-19 can be in the context of immune incompetence. While most infections clear after a few weeks, the virus might linger and eventually mutate among vulnerable patients. Scientists stress that regular care, access to treatment, and protecting those with chronic conditions remain critical, not just for the individual’s health, but for preventing new viral threats in the future.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)