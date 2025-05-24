COVID-19: 55-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida COVID-19 in Noida: The chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar district, Narendra Kumar, told media, “The woman, who is under home quarantine, travelled on a train on May 14. Samples of her family members have been collected and sent for testing.”

Noida:

A 55-year-old woman has been placed under home quarantine after she tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said on Saturday (May 24). The samples of her family members have been sent for testing.

The chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar district, Narendra Kumar, told media, “The woman, who is under home quarantine, travelled on a train on May 14. Samples of her family members have been collected and sent for testing.”

"The administration is geared up to deal with the situation. We urge people not to panic and follow the safety protocols, including wearing face masks and hand sanitisation.”

COVID: NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 variants of coronavirus detected in India

According to INSACOG data, one case of the newly emerging COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 and four instances of the LF.7 type have been detected in India. As of May, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in COVID-19 cases in China and parts of Asia.

According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), one case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu and four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May. In India, the most common variant remains JN.1, comprising 53 per cent of samples tested, followed by BA.2 (26 per cent) and other Omicron sublineages (20 per cent).

Low public health risk: WHO

Though WHO's preliminary risk assessment classifies NB.1.8.1 as posing a low public health risk globally, its spike protein mutations such as A435S, V445H, and T478I suggest increased transmissibility and immune evasion compared to other variants.

As of May 19, the country had 257 active COVID-19 cases. A meeting chaired by the Director General of Health Services and attended by experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other key health institutions recently reviewed the situation.

However, several regions have reported localised increases. Delhi recorded 23 new cases, Andhra Pradesh reported four in the last 24 hours, Telangana confirmed one, and a nine-month-old in Bengaluru tested positive amid a gradual rise over the past 20 days. Kerala reported 273 cases in May alone.