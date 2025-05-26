COVID-19 in India: Active cases cross 1,000, health ministry shares advisory Active cases of coronavirus in India crossed 1,000; Kerala is the most affected. More than 100 cases in Delhi. The Health Ministry advised people to be cautious. Vaccination and monitoring will be strict.

Corona has once again started creating havoc in India. It has now started spreading rapidly. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country has crossed 1000. From Kerala to Karnataka and from Maharashtra to Delhi, the new figures of coronavirus are now becoming scary. Yes, once again, an increase in the cases of COVID-19 is being seen in the country. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, there are currently a total of 1009 active COVID-19 cases in India. This is the first time in the year that the cases of coronavirus in the country have crossed 1000.

According to the data of the Health Ministry, out of 1009 active cases in India, 752 cases have been reported recently. This indicates that the coronavirus is now slowly spreading its legs strongly. This coronavirus has still not ended completely. People need to be careful to avoid it. Corona cases have risen the most in Delhi. More than 100 cases of coronavirus have been reported here.

If we talk about state-wise data, Kerala is the most coronavirus-affected state at this time. 430 active cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kerala. After this, there are 209 active cases in Maharashtra, 104 in Delhi, and 47 in Karnataka. The process of monitoring and treatment is going on by the health department in these states.

However, it is a matter of relief that many states like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir currently have no active COVID-19 cases. However, two cases of coronavirus have now been reported in Bihar as well. On the other hand, if we talk about deaths due to COVID-19, 4 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, 2 in Kerala, and 1 in Karnataka. However, 305 people have also recovered from COVID-19 during this period.

Experts believe that this is not the time to be careless. Given the changing weather and the festive season, people have been advised to be cautious. The Health Ministry has appealed to people to wear masks in crowded places and get tested immediately if they have symptoms. The situation in the country is currently under control, but the health department is constantly monitoring. The government is planning to make vaccination and monitoring stricter in the coming days.

