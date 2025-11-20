Men’s fertility drops faster than women’s: New studies rewrite what we knew New research is challenging everything we thought we knew about ageing and fertility. Studies now show that sperm deteriorate much faster with age, while women’s eggs stay genetically stable for longer. Doctors say lifestyle habits and early check-ups matter more than ever.

New Delhi:

New studies are changing what we thought we knew about fertility and ageing. A recent report on Daijiworld points out that men actually face a steady drop in sperm quality as they grow older.

It is also said that as age increases, sperm become less active, carry more genetic errors, and may increase the chances of complications in future pregnancies.

Why sperm deteriorate faster as men grow older

Harmful DNA changes in sperm rise sharply after a certain age because sperm keep getting produced throughout a man’s life. Each new batch has a chance of picking up small mistakes, and these errors add up over time.

Do women’s eggs really age slower?

On the other hand, women’s eggs seem to tell a different story. A Live Science report highlights new research showing that human eggs have a built-in protection system that shields them from certain types of ageing.

Since women are born with all the eggs they will ever have, these eggs don’t go through constant cell division like sperm. This keeps the genetic quality of eggs more stable, even though the number of eggs naturally reduces with age.

According to Dr Dhanyatha G S, Consultant Infertility and Reproductive Medicine, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta, the hormones and strong mitochondria in the eggs help maintain their quality for many years. It does not really mean that the eggs are genetically weaker if women face difficulties with fertility as they age. The drop in the women's egg count is usually the reason behind it.

By and large, studies confirm a decisive statement regarding male reproductive capacity; it shrinks largely due to ongoing ageing-related deterioration of sperm quality, whereas women's egg quality remarkably holds steady for a longer period. This, in turn, contributes to a more distinct and less biased comprehension of reproductive health for both sexes.

Lifestyle factors that affect fertility for both men and women

Lifestyle habits such as stress, poor sleep, smoking, alcohol and untreated medical issues can affect fertility in both men and women. Regular check-ups, a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight play a key role in protecting reproductive health, regardless of age.

