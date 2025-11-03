Gynaecological cancer on the rise: Why India needs awareness beyond medicine Gynaecological cancers like cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancer are rising rapidly among Indian women, yet awareness and access to timely diagnosis remain limited. With evolving treatment options, early detection and open conversations can transform cancer outcomes and save lives.

New Delhi:

Gynaecological cancer incidence is rising worldwide. As per GLOBOCAN 2022, India reported around 7 lakh new cancer cases in women. Around 2 lakh of these cases were gynaecological cancers. Among the top five cancers affecting women, three arise from female genital organs – the cervix, ovary, and uterus. Despite the rising burden, India’s cancer care ecosystem for gynaecological cancers remains limited.

According to Dr Srinivas K G, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato Oncologist, Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, Mysuru, the challenge is not just medical, but it is also sociocultural. India’s culture comprises myriad belief systems about health and illness. The topic of reproductive health, like menstruation, has long been considered taboo and even today, cultural and social influences make it difficult for women to discuss it.

Menstruation is still considered impure in many parts of the country. Barriers to seeking help for menopausal symptoms include: a lack of knowledge of the full range of symptoms, stigma, embarrassment and the belief that it is part of normal ageing. Studies from different parts of India have shown that women do not tend to seek a gynaecologist’s consultation post-menopause. If recognised in time, the prognosis of endometrial cancer is generally favourable, with better survival outcomes. Women need to be aware of the signs of endometrial cancer, such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, spotting after menopause, or unusual pelvic pain.

Treatment options for advanced cancer have traditionally been limited. The current standard of care treatment for advanced endometrial carcinoma is a platinum doublet chemotherapy. Second-line treatment options overall are very limited. There is no optimal treatment option for patients who show disease progression with first-line therapy. Encouragingly, the treatment landscape is evolving. Precision-led and biomarker-directed therapies like immunotherapy are emerging as promising alternatives, offering better survival and quality of life. Early diagnosis and the availability of the right tests can transform outcomes for women by ensuring that these newer, more targeted treatments can be used effectively wherever possible.

Reducing the burden of gynaecological cancer in India requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond medicine. It demands a shift in awareness so that women can recognise symptoms and seek timely care. We also need dismantling of cultural taboos that silence conversations about reproductive health, wider participation in screening and early detection programs, and improved access to advanced therapies. Equally important is the creation of strong community and psychological support systems that allow women to navigate their diagnosis without fear or shame.

The fight against gynaecological cancers in India is both a medical and a social challenge. India must take significant steps towards addressing both and help reduce the disease burden across the country.

